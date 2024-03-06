Sunak and Hunt raise toast to tax cut with workers at warehouse after Budget

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Sunak and Hunt raise toast to tax cut with workers at warehouse after Budget

By Press Association
CEO of Selco Howard Luft, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt during a visit to a builders merchant in London (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
CEO of Selco Howard Luft, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt during a visit to a builders merchant in London (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

The Prime Minister raised a toast to the Chancellor’s tax cut with workers during a visit to a builders warehouse in London.

Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt had tea and biscuits with workers at a Selco Builders Warehouse following the Budget on Wednesday, where the Chancellor confirmed a 2p cut in national insurance for employees and the self-employed.

Mr Sunak asked workers if they “caught any of Jeremy’s budget” and the company’s CEO Howard Luft said he had watched it on a television in the canteen.

Mr Hunt said that Mr Luft “probably heard more of it than the people in the House of Commons”, adding “there was so much noise”.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt and staff member Charlene Kemal (right) watch as CEO of Selco, Howard Luft (left) points to a colour chart during a visit to a builders merchant in London.
Rishi Sunak, Jeremy Hunt and staff member Charlene Kemal watch as CEO of Selco Howard Luft points to a colour chart (Kirsty Wrigglesworth/PA)

Mr Sunak said: “When you get home, you’ll hear there’s some good news, froze fuel duty, so that’s not going up which is good news and actually for all your customers that are very reliant on their cars or vans they will be happy about that.

“Froze alcohol duties, that’s also good, for when you’re out Friday night.

“And then most importantly we’re continuing to cut your taxes. I don’t know if you remember Jeremy stood up and did a budget in the autumn, we cut national insurance by 2p which meant if you earn £35k, that’s a £450 tax cut that kicked in January – already in the January pay slip, but Jeremy just did another one of those, that’s £900 tax cut this year if you’re earning £35k, and that next one is coming in a few weeks’ time.

“So hopefully that will help because we know things haven’t been easy for the last few years.”

One of the workers said “thank you Jeremy”.

Mr Sunak said “we can drink to that, we can drink to the tax cut”.

Before their tea, Mr Sunak and Mr Hunt were shown how paint is mixed in store, and the Prime Minister took off his jacket in preparation as he helped to move the pot of paint around the machines which mix the colour.

They were then shown the colour, which Mr Sunak said was a “good solid blue”, adding “that’s what we like”.