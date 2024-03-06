Politician faces Senedd ban after report finds he touched women while drunk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Politician faces Senedd ban after report finds he touched women while drunk

By Press Association
The Senedd building in Cardiff Bay (PA)
The Senedd building in Cardiff Bay (PA)

A Welsh politician who inappropriately touched and swore at two women while he was drunk on a night out could be banned from the Senedd for six weeks.

Rhys ab Owen, who represents the South Wales Central region, had been at a meal with fellow Plaid Cymru Senedd members before continuing drinking at two pubs.

The Senedd’s standards committee said Mr ab Owen had shown “no remorse” for his actions in Cardiff on the evening of June 30 2021.

In a report, the committee said the politician had “inappropriately touched the waist” of a woman and later called her a “bitch”.

While in a taxi, he also “inappropriately touched” a second woman by squeezing her upper thigh hard with his hand, having earlier in the evening twice called her a “bitch”.

He also made “lewd comments” about fellow unnamed Senedd members, the report said.

The committee found Mr ab Owen was in his own words “very, very drunk”, having consumed wine and beer in a Cote restaurant, a Wetherspoons pub and a bar.

“All those present had consumed varying amounts of alcohol and were intoxicated to varying degrees,” the report found.

“The member was more intoxicated than the others present. The member made disparaging comments about a member of the Senedd in a voice loud enough to be heard by those at adjoining tables.

“The member inappropriately touched the waist of witness A.

“In the street near to Wetherspoons the member twice called the complainant a ‘bitch’.

“He touched her inappropriately by putting his arm round her waist and pulling her body close to his.

“Knowing that he was not welcome, the member got into the rear seat of a taxi and sat next to the complainant.

“In the taxi he touched the complainant inappropriately by squeezing her upper thigh hard with his hand.

“When called out by witness A, the member called her a ‘bitch’.”

The committee said Mr ab Owen and others later went to the Boom Battle Bar and drank more alcohol.

“By the time he left the Boom Battle Bar the member was in his own words ‘very, very drunk’,” the committee said.

Mr ab Owen later apologised to Plaid’s chief whip for “his drunken behaviour of Wednesday night” and also apologised to witness A and told the complainant he was “sorry”.

“The member has admitted that his conduct caused mental pain to the complainant and others. His conduct continues to adversely affect the complainant,” the committee said.

“Other than being drunk and making crude comments to witness A, the member does not accept any improper conduct towards either the complainant or witness A and has shown no remorse for it.

The proposed 42-day ban will be voted on in the Senedd next week, and if agreed Mr ab Owen will be stripped of his salary for the period. The ban will not include recess time.

Unlike MPs in Westminster, Mr ab Owen, who was suspended from the Plaid Senedd group in November 2022, will not face a recall petition, due to different rules.

In a statement, Mr ab Owen said: “I would like to apologise to those who were affected by my behaviour on the evening in question, which was not up to the standard the public expects of a member of the Senedd, and for that, I apologise unreservedly.

“Whatever challenge I might have with the particulars of the complaint, or how it was subsequently investigated, is a separate matter on which I am considering my next steps.

“I remain fully committed to the Senedd and to my work there on behalf of my constituents.

“I would like to thank my wife and family for the love and support which kept me going throughout this difficult and drawn-out process.

“I have made changes to my lifestyle that are helping me become a better person and representative.

“I will not be making any further comments at this time and I ask that the privacy of my family and everyone else involved is respected.”