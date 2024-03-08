Council survey finds 60% ‘totally in favour’ of visitor levy in Edinburgh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Council survey finds 60% 'totally in favour' of visitor levy in Edinburgh

By Press Association
A survey by Edinburgh City Council found 60% ‘totally inf avour’ of a visitor levy being introduced on overnight accommodation (PA)
Three out of five people are “totally in favour” of introducing a visitor levy on accommodation in Edinburgh, a survey for council chiefs in the capital has found.

However less than a quarter (24%) of visitors who responded to Edinburgh City Council’s questionnaire gave the move their complete backing.

With Holyrood considering legislation which, if passed, would give local councils the power to charge a levy on overnight stays, the authority asked residents and others for their views.

A total of 3,941 people took part in the survey – 80% of them residents and 13% visitors, while the remaining 7% had “other connections” to the area.

The research, carried out between November 2023 and January, found that “overall, the majority of respondents were supportive of introducing a visitor levy in Edinburgh” – with 85% giving a “more supportive rating” while 60% were “totally in favour”.

However the report, prepared for councillors who will discuss the issue at a meeting on Tuesday, noted “visitors were less supportive”, with 53% of respondents in this group giving a “more supportive rating”, while “only 24% were totally in favour”.

Half (50%) of those who responded favoured making the levy a percentage of the accommodation costs, while just over a third (36%) preferred having flat rate fee.

Looking at the level any levy should be set up, a 5% charge was backed by 38% of residents, 23% of visitors and 25% of all other respondents.

The next most popular charge levels were 3% and 7%, the survey found.

Over half (53%) of those surveyed backed having a cap on the number of nights that visitors should pay the levy for.

Meanwhile 45% of people said there should be no exemptions on who pays the charge – while those who backed having exemptions suggested people performing or working at the city’s festivals, people with mental and physical health conditions, and children and young people should not be charged.

Edinburgh City Council leader Cammy Day said the authority had been lobbying the Scottish Government for more than a decade to be given the powers to introduce a visitor levy, adding: “Finally, we are edging closer to this long-called for legislation.”

He said that while Edinburgh is “one of the world’s most popular visitor destinations”, this “success comes at a cost”.

He said: “A small overnight charge is common practice in other major cities and destinations, so why not here?

“The introduction of a levy will provide a funding stream that would be reinvested in the city and our infrastructure, to the benefit of our visitors and, crucially, the people who live here in our great capital city all year round.”