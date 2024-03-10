Women urged to apply for mesh removal reimbursement ahead of closure of scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Women urged to apply for mesh removal reimbursement ahead of closure of scheme

By Press Association
Jenni Minto has urged women to apply for reimbursement before the scheme closes (Jane Barlow/PA)
Women who have sought private removal of transvaginal mesh have been urged to apply for reimbursement from the Scottish Government ahead of the scheme’s closure.

The surgery – which was used to treat problems such as incontinence and vaginal prolapse – was peddled to patients as a “miracle cure” but often led to life-altering complications and chronic pain.

Under the transvaginal mesh removal reimbursement scheme, women who paid out of pocket to have surgery to remove the mesh on or before June 2 2022 were paid back by the Scottish Government.

The fund, however, will close on March 31 of this year.

Women’s health minister Jenni Minto said: “Many women who have been impacted by complications after having had transvaginal mesh implanted have experienced immense pain and suffering.

“It is important that women who are eligible to apply to the transvaginal mesh removal reimbursement scheme are not left out of pocket, which is why the Scottish Government extended the scheme.

“I would urge any woman who thinks she may be eligible for reimbursement to apply before March 31.”

Another scheme, which arranges and pays for surgery to remove transvaginal mesh in either the UK or the US through the NHS, will remain open.