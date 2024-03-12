Sturgeon’s ex-chief of staff joins board of project to tackle child poverty

A former chief of staff to Nicola Sturgeon is to play a key role in an “ambitious” project aimed at exploring public attitudes to child poverty.

Liz Lloyd, who worked with Ms Sturgeon when she was first minister, will be on the expert advisory board of an initiative being launched by Save the Children Scotland and the Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF).

Alan Roden, who previously worked as communications director at Scottish Labour, is another board member for the two-year project, aimed at exploring attitudes to child poverty in a bid to develop lasting change.

It comes as Scotland seeks to meet legally binding targets to cut poverty rates from around one in four children currently to fewer than one in 10 by 2030.

Liz Lloyd was chief of staff to Nicola Sturgeon for much of her time as first minister (Jane Barlow/PA)

With a large-scale national survey planned, along with a citizens’ panel, the project aims to provide fresh insight into attitudes to both the causes and possible solutions to child poverty.

Evidence gathered will be used to build broad support for the “bold” policy choices campaigners say are needed to tackle the problem.

Claire Telfer, head of Save the Children Scotland, said: “The Scottish Government has made a legal, binding commitment to drive down child poverty. We know that this is possible, we have the right tools in the toolbox. However, achieving this ambitious target requires bold policy changes.

“Our project aims to achieve long-lasting change. To make that change sustainable, it’s crucial that we build understanding about the root cause of child poverty to grow public support for policies that give every child in Scotland an equal and fair chance to thrive.

“That means changing the way we think, feel, and speak about child poverty in Scotland. By changing the narrative and by truly reflecting the thoughts of those living on a low income, together we believe we will inspire public support and political action to end it for good.”

Ms Lloyd said implementing measures to tackle child poverty requires “challenging the stereotypes that are used against those experiencing poverty and thinking about how we talk about those who are in poverty”.

She added: “This work is a critical part of showing politicians, policy makers and employers that taking action to reduce poverty is essential, not just for those who are experiencing it, but for the wider success of our society and our economy.”

Mr Roden said: “Child poverty is a moral disgrace and everyone in Scotland has a stake in ending it.

“To meet Scotland’s ambitious targets to reduce child poverty, we need everyone pulling together to deliver this national mission – including the public, private and third sectors.

“With UK and Scottish elections on the horizon, this project is an opportunity to build that consensus.”

Chris Birt, associate director for Scotland at the JRF, said it is “crucial that politicians and decision-makers across Scotland turn their minds to how to meet the Scottish Parliament’s child poverty targets”.

He added: “Of course, that will have to be done with public consent and support and this crucial project aims to provide the tools to do so.”