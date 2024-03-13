BBC to broadcast Scotland friendlies in run-up to Euro 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

BBC to broadcast Scotland friendlies in run-up to Euro 2024

By Press Association
The games are a key part of Scotland’s preparations for Euro 2024 (PA)
The games are a key part of Scotland’s preparations for Euro 2024 (PA)

Politicians have welcomed news that two Scotland friendlies ahead of Euro 2024 will be shown on television for free.

BBC Scotland said on Wednesday it has struck a deal with rights holder Viaplay to broadcast Scotland’s matches against Northern Ireland in March and Finland in June.

Both matches will be key to preparations for the Euros which begin on June 14, when Scotland face host nation Germany.

Fans living in Scotland can watch both friendlies on the BBC Scotland channel, and they will be broadcast on BBC Three for viewers in the rest of the UK.

Louise Thornton, head of commissioning at BBC Scotland, said the broadcaster is “delighted” it can show both matches, which will be “significant in the build-up to the campaign in Germany”.

France v Scotland – International Friendly – Stade Pierre Mauroy
Scotland celebrate scoring during a friendly match in France last October (Adam Davy/PA)

She added: “These internationals are a welcome addition to our portfolio of live football this season.

“In the men’s game we have Scottish Cup matches, including the final, and regular Championship games on the BBC Scotland channel.

“In the women’s game we had coverage of the Nations League and we continue to bring our audiences live league and cup matches.”

Richard Sweeney, managing director of Viaplay Sports UK, said: “Ahead of a huge summer for the Scotland national team, we are thrilled to make these key friendlies available to the widest possible audience, thanks to our agreement with the BBC.”

The move was hailed as a “welcome development” by SNP MP Gavin Newlands.

UK Parliament portraits
SNP MP Gavin Newlands welcomed the announcement the games will be on free-to-air TV (David Woolfall/UK Parliament/PA)

He said: “Credit must be given to both the BBC and the independent broadcast stations for coming to this agreement.

“We must now redouble our efforts so that all Scotland games going forward are free-to-air.

“I will continue to seek a long-term solution that gives the next generation the chance to watch their heroes, while also protecting investment in grassroots football and ensuring both our senior national teams are available to all.”

Scottish Green sport spokeswoman Gillian Mackay said: “This is a really important breakthrough, and I am delighted.

“As the buzz continues to grow ahead of the Euros in Germany this summer, I want as many people as possible to be able to watch Steve Clarke and his team.

“Credit to everyone who has campaigned for this, and to the BBC for securing the rights.

“Our national team is for all of us, but, especially in this cost-of-living crisis, far too many people have been priced out of our beautiful game.”

Gillian Mackay
Scottish Green Gillian Mackay also welcomed the decision (Jane Barlow/PA)

The announcement follows a meeting in December last year at which Scottish Football Association (SFA) chief executive Ian Maxwell said the issue of broadcast rights was out of the body’s hands.

Speaking at the Health, Social Care and Sport Committee, he said: “I don’t think it’s for the SFA to make sure the games are free-to-air, I think it’s on the free-to-air broadcasters to make sure the games are free-to-air.

“The process is that anybody can bid for our national team rights, it’s centralised through Uefa, it’s open for anybody to bid for them.”