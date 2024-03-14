Nature facing irreversible decline without urgent political action, WWF warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News World

Nature facing irreversible decline without urgent political action, WWF warns

By Press Association
Red squirrels are among the UK mammals at risk of extinction (Danny Lawson/PA)
The UK is one of the most nature-depleted countries in the world and faces irreversible decline without urgent political action, WWF has warned.

The charity said Britain’s wildlife is struggling to adapt to climate change as it launched its 2024 manifesto of environmental policies ahead of the general election this year.

WWF highlighted that a quarter of UK mammals – including red squirrels, hedgehogs and wildcats – are now at risk of extinction while the UK is now the most nature-depleted country in the G7 and G20.

The State of Britain’s Hedgehogs 2018
A quarter of UK mammals, including hedgehogs, are at risk of extinction (Stephen Oliver/PTES/BHPS)

It also warned that legally binding environmental targets are at risk without swift action from MPs.

The Government has pledged to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 68% and to halt the decline of species by 2030.

But WWF said it is way off track to meet these commitments, citing both the independent Climate Change Committee and the Office for Environmental Protection’s repeated statements of concern about the pace of change.

The manifesto sets out a blueprint of measures to protect nature, boost green finance and deliver food security.

These include committing to delivering the “Living Planet Act”, which would ensure science-based action and accountability for meeting climate, nature and nutritional targets.

The WWF is also calling for MPs to turbocharge net zero through effective public investment and increased private finance, ensure company transition plans for climate and nature are aligned, and support farmers to cut emissions and restore nature.

Alongside the manifesto, WWF released the results of a new YouGov poll, which surveyed more than 2,000 UK adults on how MPs are tackling the climate crisis.

The research suggests that three out of five UK adults (62%) think that politicians are doing too little to tackle climate change, while nearly a third (31%) believe the government is doing less on climate change than a year ago.

Meanwhile, two-thirds (66%) of adults in the UK are worried about climate change and its effects – rising to nearly three-quarters of the under 50s, according to the poll.

Tanya Steele, chief executive of WWF, said: “Our polling shows that there is clear support from the public for politicians to prioritise the environment.

“We urge all parties in this election year to commit to protecting people who are facing rising bills and food insecurity, by rewiring our economy to be nature and climate-positive, from the way we heat our homes and the way we travel, to the way we grow and buy our food.

“There is no time to lose if we are to tackle the triple challenge of ensuring that how we use our land and seas supports our climate, nature and food security now and in the future.”

More than 16,000 people have also signed a nationwide petition, launched earlier this month, calling on all political leaders to stop fuelling the destruction of nature, the charity said.

PA has contacted the Department for Environment, Food and Agriculture (Defra) for comment.