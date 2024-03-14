Pupils who have been suspended are around a year behind their peers – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pupils who have been suspended are around a year behind their peers – report

By Press Association
There were 247,366 suspensions in schools in England in the autumn term of 2022 (Ben Birchall/PA)
Pupils who have been suspended from secondary school are, on average, around a year behind their peers who have never been suspended, a report has suggested.

Suspended pupils tended to have lower GCSE grades even after accounting for other factors – such as demographics, socio-economic disadvantage, prior attainment and school characteristics, according to think tank Education Policy Institute (EPI).

The paper, commissioned by charity Impetus, found that pupils with even just one suspension are, on average, not achieving a “standard pass” (a grade 4) in GCSE English and maths.

It comes after recent Government figures showed that school suspensions have been rising.

Suspensions, previously known as fixed period exclusions, refer to when a pupil is excluded from a school for a set period of time.

The EPI research studied a cohort of 585,827 state school pupils in England who started Year 7 in 2014 and it followed their progress throughout school until they sat their GCSEs in 2019.

It concluded that “suspended pupils were, on average, approximately 12 months behind their not-suspended peers”.

The report added: “It is important to remember that we cannot claim that suspensions cause lower attainment.

“Several factors can influence the risk of being suspended as well as the risk of low attainment (e.g. socioeconomic disadvantage).

“Therefore, it can be challenging to disentangle the effects of a suspension from those associated with other vulnerabilities in a pupil’s life.”

Pupils with social, emotional or mental health needs were more likely to be suspended, the report found.

Pupils suspended 10 times were almost three times as likely to be identified with special education needs or disabilities (Send) as pupils who were suspended once, it added.

The report has called on schools and colleges to be equipped with the resources and skills to recognise pupils with mental health and other needs to ensure they receive effective support.

Schools should proactively identify those at risk of suspension and plan early intervention to reduce the need for suspension, it added.

The research found pupils with multiple suspensions are less likely to be in a mainstream school and more likely to be in alternative provision (AP) by the time they sit their GCSEs.

The think tank has called on the Government to work with Ofsted to ensure that pupils who are suspended have access to high quality education.

Department for Education (DfE) figures published in November showed there were 247,366 suspensions in schools in England in the autumn term of 2022.

This was higher than in the autumn term of 2021 when there were 183,800 suspensions, and higher than the autumn term before the Covid-19 pandemic (178,400 suspensions).

The report suggested that more research was needed to understand the drivers behind the rise in suspensions to inform more effective interventions.

Whitney Crenna-Jennings, associate director for mental health and wellbeing at the EPI, said: “Given the strong link between the number of suspensions from secondary school and poorer education outcomes, it is vital that schools work proactively to reduce the number of suspensions and are given the resources that they need to identify pupils with mental health and additional needs, to make early intervention possible.

“Recognising that some pupils will require alternative provision (AP), the Department for Education should work with Ofsted to ensure that those who are suspended have access to a high-quality education.”

Ben Gadsby, head of policy and research at private equity foundation Impetus, said the research puts a number on the “suspension grades gap” for the “first time”.

He said: “With only half the reason for these different outcomes being explained by measurable differences between pupils and schools, this is an important finding about the need to focus on the underlying issues that reduce pupil’s chances of succeeding in school.

“While suspensions are sometimes necessary, supporting pupils who are struggling to engage in mainstream education must continue to be a priority for whoever is in government.”

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said early intervention and sufficient resources and training are key to “reducing the rate of suspensions” in schools.

He added: “However, the special educational needs system is in a state of crisis, with delays in assessments, lack of resources, disputes between parents and local authorities, and massive deficits in local authority high-needs budgets.

“The Government’s plans to improve the system are years away from being delivered and lack the essential component of sufficient funding. It is a lamentable situation – children and young people need this support right now.”

A DfE spokesperson said: “The Government is very clear it backs head teachers to use suspensions and permanent exclusions where required, so they can provide calm, safe, and supportive environments for children to learn in.

“Our reforms set out a new model for alternative provision schools to work with mainstream settings to provide targeted support to children with additional needs early on, which will increase attendance and allow schools to support pupils who are at risk of exclusion.”