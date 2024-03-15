New Reform UK MP Lee Anderson tours constituency with party leader

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

New Reform UK MP Lee Anderson tours constituency with party leader

By Press Association
Reform UK leader Richard Tice, right, joins former Conservative deputy chairman Lee Anderson MP as they campaign for their party in his constituency of Ashfield, Nottinghamshire (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Reform UK leader Richard Tice, right, joins former Conservative deputy chairman Lee Anderson MP as they campaign for their party in his constituency of Ashfield, Nottinghamshire (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

New Reform UK MP Lee Anderson has said Conservatives will have to “wrestle with their own consciences” about following him as he kicked off a tour of his constituency with his new party leader.

Mr Anderson, who defected to Reform after he was stripped of the Tory whip over comments about London Mayor Sadiq Khan, set off from the centre of Kirkby in Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, on an open top bus with party leader Richard Tice.

At the first stop, in Selston, he was asked if more Tory MPs would follow him.

Reform UK leader Richard Tice, left, joins former Conservative deputy chairman Lee Anderson MP as they campaign for their party in his constituency of Ashfield, Nottinghamshire
Reform UK leader Richard Tice, left, joins Lee Anderson as they campaign for their party in his constituency of Ashfield, Nottinghamshire (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

He told the PA news agency: “That’s up to them. I’m not putting pressure on anybody.

“They’ve got to wrestle with their own conscience on that one and do what they think is right by themselves.”

Mr Anderson said he still speaks to his former colleagues.

POLITICS Reform
(PA Graphics)

He said: “I’ve still got friends. You don’t lose your friends overnight – not your real friends anyway.”

Earlier, the MP spoke to shoppers from the top of the bright blue Reform bus in Morrisons car park.

He said: “I love this place. I worked in the pit here, worked in the factories here.

“I know what you people think and say.

Reform UK leader Richard Tice, left, joins former Conservative deputy chairman Lee Anderson MP as they campaign for their party in his constituency of Ashfield, Nottinghamshire
Richard Tice and Lee Anderson on the open top bus (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“When I come back on a Thursday from that madhouse in London and speak to people in the pubs and in Morrison and in the streets, they say to me ‘Lee, thank you, you’re saying what we’re thinking’.”

Mr Anderson said: “I want my country back.

“Successive governments have tried to give our country away over the years.

“I want it back. I love this country and I love you lot.”