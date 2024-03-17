MP Miriam Cates fears women being exploited into freezing eggs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MP Miriam Cates fears women being exploited into freezing eggs

By Press Association
Miriam Cates said egg freezing will only successfully end in pregnancy for a ‘tiny percentage’ (PA)
Conservative MP Miriam Cates has said she fears women are being exploited by large corporations offering them money to freeze their eggs to put off having children to a later age.

The 41-year-old mother-of-three said she is concerned women are being falsely reassured by the existence of procedures such as IVF into deciding to delay pregnancy until their late 30s.

The MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge told the Mail On Sunday: “Egg freezing doesn’t work. A tiny percentage of people who freeze their eggs will ever become pregnant.

“By the time women think about doing this, for obvious reasons they are thinking, ‘my biological clock is ticking, I’ve not met the right guy, I’m not ready to settle down’.

“But, unfortunately, if you freeze your eggs after the age of 35 or so, they are not good quality enough to likely result in a later pregnancy, and I think it is quite unethical for commercial companies to be targeting women.

“There are some big corporations that will pay for women to do this, and I believe it is really exploitative because it’s saying we want to retain you in the workplace and so we will give you false promises.”

Egg freezing plan
A frozen embryo is placed in a long-term storage chamber (Ben Birchall/PA)

Mrs Cates said she understands the financial and social pressures for delaying pregnancies and added the Government needs to look at policies such as “better housing”.

She added: “There is a biological possibility window, which for most people is 16 to 40, but we know after late-20s that the chances go down and down, so if you really want to be a parent then your best chance is sooner rather than later.”

The MP, who is a Christian and a former biology teacher, also called the Scottish Government “unethical” for running a campaign promoting egg donation.

She said: “They are using taxpayers’ money to convince young women to go through what is a very traumatic and potentially dangerous process of egg donation without really explaining what this means – someone else will have your genetic child, and may be identifiable to that child when they are 18.

“Egg donation means months of hormone injections, having your ovaries inflated, and a quite traumatic internal process to remove those eggs.”

She also expressed her concerns over the use of surrogate mothers, saying: “I think it is also really important to think about the baby’s rights and the baby’s welfare, and I don’t think that we think enough about what it means to actually take a baby off its mother at birth.”

On social media, Mrs Cates suggested the age limit for accounts should be raised to 16, with the introduction of new phones which have limited functions such as not being able to access pornography.