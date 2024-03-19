Alcohol-related hospital stays fell by 11% in 2022-23, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Alcohol-related hospital stays fell by 11% in 2022-23, figures show

By Press Association
Public Health Scotland data published on Tuesday showed 31,206 hospital stays last year (PA)
Alcohol-related hospital admissions in Scotland fell by 11% in 2022-23 compared with the previous year, figures show.

Public Health Scotland data published on Tuesday showed 31,206 hospital stays last year, with 92% of such admissions treated in general acute hospitals and the remaining 8% in psychiatric hospitals.

But figures from 2021-22 showed there were 35,187 admissions in Scotland, with 94% general hospital stays and 6% psychiatric.

The latest figures showed the 2022-23 statistics were the equivalent of 577 per 100,000 of the population, compared with 652 per 100,000 in 2021-22.

And in the most recent year, men were 2.4 times more likely than women to be admitted to general acute hospitals for alcohol-related conditions than women.

This worked out at 749 stays compared with 315 per 100,000 of the population.

Those in the most deprived areas of Scotland were also seven times more likely to be admitted to general hospitals for alcohol-related conditions compared with their more affluent counterparts – 849 patients compared with 127 per 100,000.

Both gender and deprivation statistics are patterns which have been seen across the last decade.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “It is positive to see an 11% reduction in alcohol-related hospital admissions, but we know more work has to be done to tackle Scotland’s problematic relationship with alcohol.

“Reducing alcohol and drug deaths is a top priority for the Scottish Government and we are treating both of these issues as public health emergencies.

“We want to make sure people have access to support when and where they need it – which is why last year, we provided a record £112 million of funding to Alcohol and Drug Partnerships.

“This funding has helped support pilots of new and innovative approaches to alcohol treatment such as the Managed Alcohol Programme pilot in Glasgow.

“Research commended by internationally renowned public health experts estimates that our world-leading minimum unit pricing (MUP) policy has saved hundreds of lives, likely averted hundreds of alcohol-attributable hospital admissions and contributed to reducing health inequalities.

“The evaluation found the largest estimated reductions in deaths and hospital admissions, during the study period, wholly attributable to alcohol consumption were seen in men and those living in the 40% most deprived areas.”