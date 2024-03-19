Public ‘about 50/50’ on ending ScotRail alcohol ban, MSPs hear

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Public ‘about 50/50’ on ending ScotRail alcohol ban, MSPs hear

By Press Association
The comments came at a Holyrood committee on Tuesday (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Scottish public are “about 50/50” on ending a ban on drinking on the country’s publicly owned rail service, MSPs have heard.

The ban was brought in during the pandemic in a bid to curtail spread of the virus, but has not been rescinded.

Appearing before the Net Zero, Energy and Transport Committee, ScotRail chief operating officer Joanne Maguire said the results of a public consultation on the issue had been provided to Transport Scotland.

The survey was conducted by asking those who logged on to the rail service’s wifi for their view.

She told the committee: “That was part of the feedback that we have reported back, and there’s no clear winner.

“It’s roughly around a 50/50 split on views of alcohol.

“We’re conscious that it’s a policy decision because there’s a broader impact of alcohol on society, not just the safety of our trains.”

Ms Maguire was unable to say when the results of the survey and other feedback on the ban were presented to the Scottish Government.

Alex Hynes, the outgoing managing director of Scotland’s Railway, said the ban was something that “really divides opinion” but ultimately was for Scottish ministers to decide.

Mr Hynes, who is due to take up the role of director general, rail services at the UK Department for Transport next month, said in what is likely to be his final appearance before the committee that 65% of Scotland’s 1,000 train carriages will need to be replaced over the coming years.

While ScotRail was brought into public ownership in 2022, the Caledonian Sleeper – the famed service connecting the Highlands of Scotland to London – passed to the Scottish Government last year.

A Caledonian Sleeper train
Kathryn Darbandi, the managing director of Caledonian Sleeper Ltd, said the firm would look to see if there were “back office synergies” that could be utilised once an existing contract with outsource company Serco ends.

Ms Maguire said there were no plans to merge the management of the two services.