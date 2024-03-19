Palestinians should be offered similar visa schemes to Ukrainians – Labour MP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Palestinians should be offered similar visa schemes to Ukrainians – Labour MP

By Press Association
Andy Slaughter, MP for Hammersmith, said Palestinians should be able to join their relatives in the UK or be hosted by families who wish to give them refuge (Victoria Jones/PA)
Palestinians fleeing the war in Gaza should be offered the same support and visa schemes as Ukrainian refugees, a Labour MP told the Commons.

Andy Slaughter said Palestinians should be able to join their relatives in the UK or be hosted by families who wish to give them refuge.

Foreign Office minister Andrew Mitchell said the two situations are “very different”.

Fleeing Ukrainians were offered visas which granted three years leave in the UK under programmes such as Homes for Ukraine, the Ukraine Family Scheme and the Ukraine Extension Scheme, but these are set to expire in March 2025.

The MP for Hammersmith said: “Every month in Hammersmith we hold Ukrainian open house to bring together all those supporting Ukrainian families who have fled that war.

“And every month I am asked why there are not similar visa schemes to allow Palestinians to join their relatives in the UK or be hosted by families who wish to give them refuge.

“What’s the Government’s answer to that?”

Mr Mitchell replied: “The two positions are not analogous, and are very, very different.

“But he will know… that we are doing everything we can to help individual cases in both instances and we will continue to do so.”

Elsewhere in the debate, Labour MP Afzal Khan called on the Government to increase funding to the United Nation’s Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) which is supporting Palestinian refugees.

Mr Khan, who represents Manchester Gorton, said: “Canada, Australia, Sweden, the EU have now confirmed that they have restored the funding to UNRWA, refuting Israel’s position that 450 members of the agency staff had participated in the 7th of October attack.

“With people dying from imminent famine in Gaza, with Palestinians being killed trying to get flour to feed their families, the international community holds a degree of responsibility for failing to stop this.

“In light of the catastrophic situation in Gaza, will the minister commit to restarting and increasing its funding to UNRWA as a matter of urgency?”

Mr Mitchell said: “We have already increased funding significantly, including to UNRWA.

“He will know that Britain is not at the moment in a position of having to make a decision because we have fully funded what we said we would do and are not due to provide any further money until the end of April.”