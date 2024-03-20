Lord Cameron urged to heed calls to answer questions directly from MPs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Lord Cameron urged to heed calls to answer questions directly from MPs

By Press Association
Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron during Question to the Foreign Secretary in the House of Lords, London (House of Lords/UK Parliament/PA)
Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron during Question to the Foreign Secretary in the House of Lords, London (House of Lords/UK Parliament/PA)

Lord Cameron must answer questions directly from MPs about turmoil across the globe, or risk appearing to hold the elected Commons in disregard, ministers have heard.

The Foreign Secretary, who sits in the House of Lords, faces regular scrutiny from peers about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the conflict in Gaza, and other international issues.

But MPs from across the Commons have called for him to answer questions directly from them, the elected House of Parliament, rather than unelected peers.

George Galloway, the MP for Rochdale, told the Commons: “War everywhere. Foreign Secretary nowhere. Nowhere at least that he can be questioned by the people in this country who are elected to question him.

“That is the point. It is our duty to hold ministers to account, but by definition in this situation, we cannot.”

George Galloway
MP for Rochdale, George Galloway (Yui Mok/PA)

While Mr Galloway, who represents the Workers Party of Britain, said he did not doubt Lord Cameron’s diplomatic skills, he added: “Our problem is as a country – who are forever lecturing other people on the quality of their democracy – now have an unelected head of state, an unelected Prime Minister, and an unelected Foreign Secretary, the second most important piece on the Treasury bench.”

The Commons Procedure Committee has proposed several ways in which MPs could question Lord Cameron, including via a special committee.

A report by the cross-party group of MPs also suggested he could be called to the bar of the House, a line beyond which only MPs are supposed to cross, to answer questions.

SNP MP Patrick Grady (Glasgow North), a member of the committee, told MPs it was “particularly important” that the Foreign Secretary answered questions from the elected chamber because “we are living through times of significant global turmoil”.

Mr Grady, who led an adjournment debate on the issue, added: “The Government can make it happen or the Government can choose not to make it happen.

“By choosing not to make it happen, it will be sending a message about exactly what kind of regards it holds for this House, for the mandate we have for our constituents, and therefore for our constituents themselves.”

Rachael Maskell, Labour MP for York Central, said: “Clearly our constituents are writing to us at this time about the really challenging situation we are seeing in Gaza and clearly want answers from the person that is making decisions.

“The fact there is a lack of accountability in the system when there could be war crimes being committed, not least by our own country in trading arms.

“It is absolutely right that we should have the opportunity to scrutinise.”

Lord Cameron
Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron meets local school children at Gypsy Cove on the Falkland Islands (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Conservative MP Nigel Mills (Amber Valley) warned ministers current arrangements were not a “tolerable situation for the elected House to be placed in.”

He added: “I think all the options we have here are terrible, but this was not the starting point of the committee or the House, this was the position we were put in by the Government and we were trying to find the least bad way of fixing it.”

Cabinet Office minister Alex Burghart insisted Lord Cameron was being held to account despite not being able to be directly questioned by MPs.

He told the Commons: “The Government is considering the report of the procedure committee, a very good and serious report that looked into this, if not anomalous situation because it’s arisen before, a situation that it’s quite right that we consider in a modern light.”

Mr Burghart said that Foreign Office minister Andrew Mitchell, who acts as a deputy for Lord Cameron in the Commons, “knows the Foreign Secretary’s mind.”

The minister went on to say that MPs could write to the Foreign Secretary or invite him to come to the House of Commons, but if they were looking for something “more routine” they would have to wait until the Government published its response to the procedure committee report.