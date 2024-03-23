Humza Yousaf heading to Inverclyde to celebrate council tax freeze

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Humza Yousaf heading to Inverclyde to celebrate council tax freeze

By Press Association
Humza Yousaf said the SNP wants to protect household budgets (Jane Barlow/PA)
Humza Yousaf said the SNP wants to protect household budgets (Jane Barlow/PA)

Humza Yousaf will celebrate his promise to implement a council tax freeze during a visit to Inverclyde on Saturday.

The SNP leader will be joined by Inverclyde MP Ronnie Cowan and the area’s MSP Stuart McMillan.

Inverclyde was the one of the last council areas in Scotland to agree to the council tax freeze, with an agreement being reached earlier this week.

Along with Argyll and Bute, the local authority initially sought to defy the Scottish Government’s bid to freeze the levy but an agreement was reached earlier this week.

Inverclyde Council leader, Labour’s Stephen McCabe, said the decision to go along with the Government’s policy was made reluctantly.

The policy of maintaining council tax at current levels was made by Mr Yousaf at the SNP conference last October.

SNP annual conference
The conference speech pledge led to negotiations with local authorities (Andrew Milligan/PA)

It led to months of negotiations between the government and councils on how much they should be compensated.

Poverty campaigners have said the freeze offers little to low-income families but the First Minister has said it will help households with the cost of living.

Ahead of the visit to Inverclyde, Mr Yousaf said: “In October last year I promised a national council tax freeze for households across Scotland and that is what the SNP is delivering.

“Despite Labour’s attempts to stop people in Inverclyde from receiving this support, I am delighted that we are succeeding in delivering it.

“Council tax bills will be effectively frozen in all 32 local authorities next year.

“Council tax bills in Scotland are already hundreds of pounds a year lower than they are in England and this fully-funded council tax freeze gives people even more relief whilst they grapple with increased costs.”

He added: “So while Westminster is forcing people to pay the price of broken Brexit Britain and economic mismanagement, the SNP is taking action where we can to protect household budgets.

“In stark contrast to the Tories and Labour Party, the SNP is tackling the cost-of-living crisis, investing in our public services and mitigating against the worst of Westminster’s cuts.”