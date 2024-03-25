Esther McVey on the road to fill pothole problem

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Esther McVey on the road to fill pothole problem

By Press Association
Minister without Portfolio Esther McVey helps repairs potholes in Leigh in Greater Manchester, as she called for councils to “get on with it” and use the �8.3bn allotted to councils to fix potholes. Picture date: Monday March 25, 2024.
Tory minister Esther McVey helped fill a pothole to highlight the Government’s plans to fix the nation’s roads.

Wearing a hard hat and high-viz clothes, Ms McVey grabbed a shovel, filled a barrow and used a wacker plate to level tarmac and repair a pothole on Bengal Street, Leigh, Greater Manchester, with the help of roadworkers.

The Government has been accused of overseeing a “pothole pandemic” on roads because critics say central government has failed to give local councils enough money to maintain the highways.

Minister without Portfolio Esther McVey helps repairs potholes in Leigh in Greater Manchester, as she called for councils to ‘get on with it’ and use the £8.3bn allotted to councils to fix potholes (Peter Byrne/PA)

But Ms McVey, the MP for Tatton, suggested lack of maintenance during lockdown and heavier electric cars were a problem and the Government had now committed the cash to fill the holes.

Ms McVey, the Minister without Portfolio, said: “It has to be one of the biggest issues, I think, facing the public, I just wanted to make sure we’re getting the potholes filled.

“There might be a number of reasons for it, for lots of people during lockdown, lots of maintenance wasn’t done.

“So, they could be behind on their schedule, so really, it’s time to get going, fill in those potholes, resurface those roads.

“The Government has handed over a significant amount of money, extra money, £8.3 billion pounds of extra money, the biggest ever funding increase for road surfacing and potholes.”

(PA Graphics)

The cash is coming as part of money saved from the axing of the high-speed rail link HS2 to the north.

Ms McVey denied this meant while the south got high-speed rail the north got more tarmac.

She said cash had been poured into projects in the north including the Liverpool freeport and Manchester Metrolink transport system.

Ms McVey added: “No, can I tell you, I was somebody, as were many people in the north, who didn’t agree with HS2 because it was sucking all of the money and life out of rail projects and transport projects in the north.

“This budget ballooned from 37 billion for HS2 up to 180 billion for HS2.

“So many of us thought, ‘Stop it. Give the money to the north to spend it how they see fit.

Minister without Portfolio Esther McVey helps repairs potholes in Leigh in Greater Manchester (Peter Byrne/PA)

“The money is there; £150 million came out last year, another £150 million is coming out in April, so it was, ‘let’s get filing those potholes’ and let’s make sure we’ve done those for the public.”

Ms McVey had also supported the then chancellor George Osborne, when he launched the Pothole Fund, a scheme to fill potholes in 2014.

She added: “To be fair that shows how important this is to me, that I have always said, ‘Let’s get the roads right’.

“More people travel on the roads than anything else.

“This is an ongoing maintenance and what we are seeing now is the biggest investment ever on road resurfacing.

“And what I want to see, so that we are supporting the public, the driving public, the motorist, to make sure that money isn’t sat on.”