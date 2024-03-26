UK minister insists UN Gaza ceasefire resolution ‘is binding’ in contrast to US

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK minister insists UN Gaza ceasefire resolution ‘is binding’ in contrast to US

By Press Association
The United Nations logo (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
A UK Foreign Office minister has insisted a UN Security Council resolution on a ceasefire in Gaza is legally binding, in contrast to messages from the US Government.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US Ambassador to the UN, described calls for a “lasting, sustainable ceasefire” in Israel’s war with Hamas and the release of all hostages a “nonbinding resolution” as the US abstained in the vote.

White House spokesman John Kirby said: “It’s a non-binding resolution.

“So there’s no impact at all on Israel and Israel’s ability to go after Hamas.”

UN Security Council resolutions are considered binding, in accordance with Article 25 of the UN charter, which was ratified by the US.

House of Lords
Peers discussed whether the UN ruling was binding (Jonathan Brady/PA)

UK Foreign Office minister Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon told Parliament that the UK considers this resolution to be binding.

He said in the House of Lords on Wednesday: “It is binding.

“The United Kingdom’s place is clear.”

He added: “There has been speculation on this and the words on ‘binding’ or ‘nonbinding’.

“We are very clear: there’s two elements on this, a Chapter VII or a Chapter VI.

“This was made under Chapter VI, but there is a convention which goes back to 1971 which confirms that those decisions which are passed by the UN Security Council are binding.”

Chapter VI of the United Nations Charter requires states to settle their disputes by peaceful means, while Chapter VII enables the Security Council to take coercive action with respect to threats to peace, breaches of peace and acts of aggression.