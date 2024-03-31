Vulnerable Scots ‘pay the price’ for health inequalities inaction – Labour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Vulnerable Scots ‘pay the price’ for health inequalities inaction – Labour

By Press Association
Labour accused the Scottish Government of failing vulnerable Scots (PA)
Vulnerable people cannot afford to “pay the price” of the Scottish Government’s failure to tackle health inequalities, Scottish Labour has argued.

Scottish Labour’s deputy leader and health spokeswoman, Dame Jackie Baillie, has said ministers have a “record of shame” as figures show stagnating levels of inequalities among the most in need of healthcare.

The party has highlighted figures from Public Health Scotland, published last year, which showed 385,554 patients in the most deprived areas attended A&E, compared to 202,259 of their more affluent counterparts – a difference of 183,295.

More children from deprived backgrounds were referred to Children and Adolescent Mental Health Services (Camhs) last year – 26.4% from the most vulnerable communities compared with 15.7% from areas with the least deprivation.

Scottish Labour conference 2024
Deputy leader of the Scottish Labour party Dame Jackie Baillie (Jane Barlow/PA)

There was also a higher prevalence of coronary heart disease among the most deprived, 78% more than their affluent counterparts. Cancer mortality rates were also 74% higher.

Ms Baillie said: “After 17 years in power, health inequalities remain deeply entrenched in Scotland – with those from poorer backgrounds still more likely to suffer chronic issues.

“From their greater reliance on emergency medical care and the need for specialist mental health support to poorer outcomes for cancer patients and higher alcohol and drug-related deaths, it is clear that poorer Scots are being left behind.

“This is a record of shame for the SNP Government that has been tragically 17 years in the making.

“The fact is that vulnerable Scots can no longer afford to pay the human price of this SNP Government.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Austerity, the pandemic and the cost crisis have all contributed to slowing progress in health outcomes over the past decade.

“We are using all powers and resources available to tackle poverty, reduce inequality, increase healthy life expectancy and create a fairer Scotland.

“Our public health initiatives are complemented by wide-ranging action to reduce poverty and mitigate the impact of the rise in the cost of living.

“By increasing fair access to employment, education and training, and improving our physical and social environments, we make people’s lives better.

“Research commended by internationally-renowned public health experts estimated that our world-leading minimum unit pricing (MUP) policy has saved hundreds of lives, likely averted hundreds of alcohol-attributable hospital admissions and contributed to reducing health inequalities.”