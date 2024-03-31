Mother of child with complex needs says omitting pupils from photo ‘mindless’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Mother of child with complex needs says omitting pupils from photo ‘mindless’

By Press Association
Haley Woodward (left) with her daughter, Claire, who she said was omitted from a class photo (Haley Woodward/PA)
A mother-of-three whose daughter with complex needs was omitted from a class photo said it was “mindless and cruel” after hearing the same thing had happened at another school.

Haley Woodward, 38, from Walkington, East Yorkshire, said her feelings of anger and disappointment returned after it emerged parents at a school in Aberdeenshire had been offered the choice to purchase class photos with or without children with complex needs in them.

The parents of children at Aboyne Primary School received a link from photography firm Tempest Photography which offered alternative photos.

Girl sits cross-legged on a black apparatus while giving the peace sign
Ms Woodward said her daughter Claire, 10, who lives with complex needs, was omitted from a class photo (Haley Woodward/PA)

Ms Woodward said a similar incident happened in spring 2023 at Weeth Primary School in Camborne, Cornwall, where her 10-year-old daughter Claire was a pupil.

She said she was given a link to two different class photos – one with Claire and one without.

“We were quite taken aback and we were shocked,” she said.

“I wish I had pushed it a bit more at the time, but when you have a child with additional needs everything is a battle and everything is a fight.

“It was another fight that we just didn’t have.”

Ms Woodward, who has since relocated to Yorkshire, said she initially “moved on” from the issue, but said the latest incident brought back feelings of anger.

“It brings it back up and you find yourself angry again. It brings back disappointment more than anything,” she said.

Ms Woodward said she empathises with the parents of Aboyne Primary, adding: “When everything’s a battle and you’re fighting for everything for (your children), it’s just another thing and it shouldn’t have happened.

“It just feels really mindless and cruel.”

Ms Woodward said she does not know why her daughter was omitted from one of the class photos.

Tempest Photography responded to Ms Woodward’s incident and said Claire had been called to take a photo “two minutes after” her cohort, which was out of the photographer’s control.

A spokesperson at Tempest Photography said: “There were two different photographs in this case because the girl concerned was brought into the line-up two minutes after the first picture was taken.

“Our photographer does not know why this was the case.

“She did not decide who should be in the picture, and she did not suggest that anyone should be included or excluded.

“Her role was to take the photographs as requested and then share them with the school.”

The spokesperson added: “We are truly sorry to hear the girl’s mother is distressed about what happened, but this case is significantly different from the situation at Aboyne Primary School for which we have apologised.”

Weeth Primary School and Cornwall Council have been contacted for comment.