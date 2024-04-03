Who were the aid workers killed in the Israeli air strike?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Who were the aid workers killed in the Israeli air strike?

By Press Association
People inspect the site where World Central Kitchen workers were killed in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip (Abdel Kareem Hana/AP/PA)
Seven aid workers were killed in an Israeli air strike while delivering food to besieged Palestinians with the charity World Central Kitchen.

Three British nationals, an Australian, a Polish national, an American-Canadian dual citizen and a Palestinian died after the convoy was hit as it was leaving the Deir al-Balah warehouse on Monday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the aid workers were killed by an “unintended strike” by Israeli forces.

Here is what is known about the victims:

– John Chapman

The 57-year-old from the UK was named among the victims by World Central Kitchen.

John Chapman
John Chapman was one of the World Central Kitchen aid workers killed (World Central Kitchen/PA)

They said he was among the charity’s security team.

The Times reports Mr Chapman was a former Royal Marine from Cornwall. According to The Sun, he also served in the Special Boat Service, the special forces unit of the Royal Navy.

– James Henderson

James “Jim” Henderson, 33, was from the UK and formed part of the relief team’s security detail, according to World Central Kitchen.

James Henderson
James Henderson was better known as Jim (World Central Kitchen/PA)

He was also a former Royal Marine, according to The Daily Telegraph.

– James Kirby

The third British national among the victims, the 47-year-old also worked in the charity’s security team.

The Daily Express reported Mr Kirby was an Army veteran.

James Kirby
James Kirby was an army veteran, it has been reported (World Central Kitchen/PA)

– Saifeddin Issam Abu Taha

Saif Issam Abu Taha, 27, was identified by relatives and hospital workers as the Palestinian aid worker who was killed.

His brother Ahmed Abu Taha said he had worked for World Central Kitchen as a driver since the start of the year.

– Lalzawmi “Zomi” Frankcom

The 43-year-old had worked for Washington-based World Central Kitchen for the last five years, which took her to the US, Thailand and her native Australia.

She was born in Melbourne and earned a degree from the Swinburne University of Technology. She worked for the Commonwealth Bank of Australia for eight years.

Ms Frankcom’s social media highlighted visits to help those in need in Bangladesh, Pakistan, Romania and Haiti.

In a statement, Ms Frankcom’s family described her as an “outstanding human being” who was “killed doing the work she loves delivering food to the people of Gaza”.

– Damian Sobol

The 36-year-old was from the south-eastern Polish city of Przemysl where he was studying hospitality.

Mr Sobol had been on aid missions in Ukraine, Morocco, Turkey and, for the past six months, Gaza.

– Jacob Flickinger

A dual US-Canadian national, the 33-year-old was a member of the relief team, according to World Central Kitchen.