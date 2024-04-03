Ministers warned legal challenge looms over plans to end conversion therapy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ministers warned legal challenge looms over plans to end conversion therapy

By Press Association
A Christian charity has spoken out against the Scottish Government’s plans to criminalise conversion therapy (Joe Giddens/PA)
A religious charity has warned Scottish ministers it is ready to mount a legal challenge against plans to end conversion therapy.

The Government’s consultation on proposals to criminalise practices which attempt to change or suppress the gender identity or sexual orientation of others ended on Tuesday.

The Christian Institute has been among the fiercest critics of the draft legislation, arguing the “alarming” proposals harm freedom of religion which could imprison parents or church groups for up to seven years.

Joanna Cook, a public affairs officer for the charity, has now warned ministers the group will take it “all the way to the Supreme Court if necessary”.

The charity said the proposals are “vaguely worded, dangerously broad and would catch innocent, harmless behaviour”, giving the example of a parent potentially prosecuted for preventing her 12-year-old son from going to school with make-up or a dress on.

The Scottish Government has rejected the claim, stating criteria for criminality requires “intention” to suppress, meaning the proposed legislation would have a number of protections, such as where a person was providing advice, or if an individual was seeking help for their own conflicting views on their gender or sexuality.

Similarly, the draft policy states non-directive or non-coercive discussions, general parental direction or restrictions would not be criminalised as long as the individual is allowed to “come to their own decision” without directions.

Suppression, under the plans, can include prescribing medication to suppress sex drive, therapy requiring them not to act on their same-sex attraction or controlling their appearance.

Ms Cook said the charity had commissioned legal advice from human rights lawyer Aidan O’Neill KC, who said the proposals are “ill thought out” and “fundamentally illiberal in intent and effect”.

Mr O’Neill went on to argue he believes the proposals are “beyond the legislative competence” of Holyrood” due to the “intrusion into private and family life”.

Ms Cook said: “There are already strong laws on the statute book to protect gay and trans people. Existing law thankfully tackles verbal and physical abuse in Scotland today.

LGBT flag
The Government wants to criminalise practices which attempt to change or suppress the gender identity or sexual orientation of others (Alamy/PA)

“But those campaigning for a conversion practices law aren’t content with that. They want a new speech crime. A thought crime. And, I’m afraid, the Scottish Government’s proposals give them that.

“The proposals are vaguely worded, dangerously broad and would catch innocent, harmless behaviour.

“The Government’s plans to introduce ‘conversion practices protection orders’ are especially alarming.

“They would hand the courts very broad powers to restrict the free speech of individuals based purely on activists’ speculation about what they might say to gay or trans people.

“If Parliament passes a law that tramples on basic freedom of speech and religion, we are ready to challenge it all the way to the Supreme Court if necessary.”

Earlier, the Law Society of Scotland, which is generally supportive of legislation banning conversion practices, urged ministers to refine the proposals to prevent legitimate acts being criminalised.

The law body’s submission to the consultation stated the legislation is currently “too broad” and must “avoid the inadvertent criminalisation of innocuous conduct that would ordinarily be considered to fall far below the threshold of criminality”.

The Scottish Government has been asked for comment.