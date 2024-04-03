Ruth Perry’s sister: Call to abolish Ofsted ‘risks squandering’ chance of reform

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ruth Perry’s sister: Call to abolish Ofsted ‘risks squandering’ chance of reform

By Press Association
The sister of Ruth Perry has said that calling for Ofsted to be abolished ‘cannot be helpful to children or parents’ (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Calling for Ofsted to be abolished could risk “squandering” a real opportunity for change, the sister of Ruth Perry has said.

Professor Julia Waters has called on unions to focus on “working constructively” with the inspectorate following the death of her sister.

Her comments came after delegates at the annual conference of the National Education Union (NEU) voted for a “public facing” campaign calling for Ofsted to be abolished to be launched by the union.

The motion, which was passed at the union’s conference in Bournemouth on Wednesday, also called on the NEU to advise its members to “refuse to work” as Ofsted inspectors until “full reform has been implemented”.

It comes after Ofsted has come under greater scrutiny after the suicide of headteacher Ruth Perry.

Mrs Perry took her own life after an Ofsted report downgraded her Caversham Primary School in Reading, Berkshire, from its highest rating to its lowest over safeguarding concerns.

But Prof Waters, who is due to address the NEU’s conference on Friday morning, said: “I agree wholeheartedly with everything the NEU is trying to do to improve school inspection, right up to the point when they call for Ofsted to be abolished.

“Yes, the system needs fundamental reform. Teachers and headteachers are still facing intolerable pressure from inspections. This cannot be helpful to children or parents.

“But, while understanding the strength of feeling, I do not believe that calling for Ofsted to be scrapped helps anyone.

“The current government won’t do it, a future Labour government wouldn’t do it. So why waste the energy and risk squandering the current opportunity for change?”

She added: “Part of the reason why Ofsted seems to have refused to listen to teachers and unions in the past is because its leadership has shown itself to be dangerously resistant to valid criticism.

“It has proven all too easy for Ofsted to refuse to listen to an organisation that says it shouldn’t exist. We simply can’t afford that anymore.

“In the interests of teachers, headteachers, children and parents alike, I urge the teaching unions to focus on working constructively for a more supportive, more reliable, kinder, safer inspection system.”

Last month, Sir Martyn Oliver, chief inspector of Ofsted, launched the watchdog’s Big Listen public consultation that will seek views about Ofsted.

In his first major speech since becoming chief inspector in January, Sir Martyn said he wanted to “mark a new chapter” with the sector, adding that “nothing is off the table”.

The motion, which was passed on Wednesday and mentioned Mrs Perry, called on the NEU executive to encourage “the removal of all mention of Ofsted judgements in publicity material”.

It also called on the union to support members in “balloting for, and taking, strike action” when “mocksteds”, deep-dives and excessive workload have arisen through Ofsted pressures.

Findings from a survey of NEU teacher members in England, released at the conference, suggested that 82% believe a new system of inspection should be introduced because Ofsted has “so many problems”.

During the debate, delegate Ian Walters, from Derby, described Ofsted as a “ruinous regime” and he said he had witnessed a number of “rude and intimidating inspectors” over the past 20 years in the profession.

Addressing the conference, he said: “Ask yourself how many of your colleagues have been seriously impacted by Ofsted? How many have left the profession? In many cases losing talented, dedicated professionals as a result of their experiences at the hands of this menace to education.”

He added: “I walk into school every morning past a banner proudly claiming to be rated Good or Outstanding by Ofsted. This makes me embarrassed and ashamed of what my profession has become.

“By placing banners like this at the school gates and on publicity materials, we are normalising this vicious broken system and accepting that it has legitimacy.”

Daniel Kebede, general secretary of the NEU, said: “NEU members have made their feelings very clear: Ofsted causes more harm than good and we need urgent and fundamental reform.

“The profession can be trusted to do their jobs effectively without a punitive, high-stakes system to keep them in line.”

He added: “Whilst the NEU continues to campaign on a national level for a new system which is supportive, effective and fair, it is vital that our members are protected from the harmful impact of Ofsted on the ground.

“Our new Ofsted risk assessment form offers members a means of organising their workplace to ensure the health and wellbeing of members is both prioritised and protected – before, during and after an inspection.

“In the meantime, we urge NEU members to cease work as Ofsted inspectors and not to display their school’s judgements on banners and other publicity materials.”

A Department for Education (DfE) spokesperson said: “Our plan to ensure every child benefits from a world-class education is working with 90% of schools now judged to be Good or Outstanding, up from 68% in 2010.

“Ofsted is central to driving forward that improvement. Their independent inspections are vital to ensuring children are safe in school, parents are informed, and the Department is able to intervene where strictly necessary.

“We have worked closely with Ofsted to ensure inspections are conducted with professionalism and compassion. We are supporting Sir Martyn Oliver’s work through the Big Listen, to hear from parents, teachers and education experts to understand where more improvements can be made.”