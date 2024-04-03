Irish MEP accuses von der Leyen of ‘silence’ on genocide case against Israel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Irish MEP accuses von der Leyen of ‘silence’ on genocide case against Israel

By Press Association
Fianna Fail candidate Barry Andrews (centre) (PA)
Fianna Fail candidate Barry Andrews (centre) (PA)

An Irish MEP has accused the European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen of being “silent” on the genocide accusations facing Israel in a top UN court.

Fianna Fail MEP Barry Andrews co-hosted a legal discussion in Brussels about South Africa’s case against Israel in the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Academics argued that the EU had not used every economic and diplomatic option available to them to reduce the number of Palestinian deaths and casualties, and emphasised the importance of third-party states enforcing the interim orders of the court.

The ICJ has issued two interim orders for Israel to prevent genocidal acts in Gaza and to ensure the “unhindered” delivery of food, water and medical supplies into the war-ravaged enclave.

Israel stringently denies it is committing genocide and says its military campaign is self defence.

It could be years before the case reaches a final judgment.

At the panel discussion, academics said that the ICJ highlighting the plausibility of genocide through interim measures trigger, at the very least, obligations to prevent a genocide.

“In order for these to be triggered, you don’t need a genocide to be ongoing,” said Vaios Koutroulis, professor of public international law at the Universite libre de Bruxelles.

The deputy head of Mission of the State of Palestine to the EU, Adel Atieh, asked about whether Israel was using EU tools available to it under trade programmes to conduct its military offensive, and whether there was any obligation on the EU to prevent genocide.

“The EU has some exclusive competences to elaborate policies, mainly in trade, in scientific cooperation, and I’m referring mainly here to the participation of Israel to some scientific programmes and even to the Galileo programme,” he said.

“It would be an excellent question to check whether Israel is using the telecommunication network to identify targets in Gaza, and how Israel might use technology to kill civilians.”

Dill Janiana, professor in Global Security and co-director of the Oxford Institute of Ethics, Law and Armed Conflict, said in reply that actions taken by the EU amounted to “very, very little”.

“I’d really like to urge all policymakers and distinguished guests present today to think about the measures to be taken that are effective, ethical and legal,” she said.

“I do not think that a military intervention, yet another belligerent using force on this tiny, exhausted strip of land, is the way forward

“But at the same time and I think this goes to the ambassador’s last question, there is ample room for measures that are effective, legal and ethical to reign in Israel’s conduct in the Gaza Strip that have simply not been taken yet.

“So I would really urge policymakers to think about restraining Israel’s conduct through arms embargoes, through the withdrawal of diplomatic and financial support, and through diplomatic pressure because I think there’s a huge space between what is, in principle, possible, legal and ethical and what has actually been done so far, which is very, very little.”

Mr Andrews said the issue of “double standards” from the EU on how they responded to ICJ issuing provisional measures for Ukraine compared to Gaza was “well illustrated”.

“I think the point about double standards has been really well illustrated… About the way we’re approaching the Ukraine case and the European Union requiring that there would be compliance with provisional measures in the Ukraine case compared to silence in this one.”

He said that he wished to question the value of states like Ireland intervening in South Africa’s ICJ case, and “how can we force the European Union to do more”, though it is not a signatory to the Genocide Convention.

Speaking after the event, Mr Andrews said: “When international law applies to some but not to others, this is hypocrisy and double standards.

“The EU Commission and Ursula von der Leyen are staying silent on South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice, despite supporting Ukraine in its proceedings before the same court in 2022.

“International law must be upheld in all circumstances.

“Ireland will intervene in the South Africa v Israel genocide case.

“When will other EU states join?”