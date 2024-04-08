Plaid Cymru rejects Tory calls to join together to keep Labour from power

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Plaid Cymru rejects Tory calls to join together to keep Labour from power

By Press Association
Plaid Cymru has rejected calls from Welsh Secretary David TC Davies for the parties to work together to keep Labour from controlling the Senedd (PA)
Plaid Cymru has rejected calls from Welsh Secretary David TC Davies for the parties to work together to keep Labour from controlling the Senedd (PA)

Plaid Cymru has rejected calls from a senior Westminster Conservative politician for the parties to do a deal to keep Labour out of power.

Welsh Secretary David TC Davies’ suggestion that Plaid enter into an agreement with his party at the next Senedd election in 2026 has been dismissed.

A Plaid spokeswoman has branded Mr TC Davies’ suggestion that there was “no reason in principle” the two parties could not work together a “scramble for relevance”.

Mark Drakeford's replacement
The Senedd in Cardiff Bay (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Speaking with the BBC, Mr TC Davies, a cabinet minister in the UK government, said there were two strands of Plaid, one that sees itself as socialist and another that is more “conservative with a small ‘c’.”

He said: “I don’t see why you couldn’t work with them.

“I don’t think the party in the Senedd should rule out a coalition.

“I would have no issue with that at all.”

In response, a Plaid Cymru spokeswoman said: “Ever since Vaughan Gething was confirmed as Wales’ First Minister, the Conservatives in Wales have been offering him their votes.

“This is the latest scramble for relevance in the face of impending electoral oblivion.”

When Mr Gething was selected as the leader of the Welsh government last month, Andrew RT Davies, the leader of the Welsh Conservatives in the Senedd said he was willing to work with him to scrap Labour policies established under Mark Drakeford.

Farmer protests
Leader of the Welsh Conservatives, Andrew RT Davies (Andrew Matthews/PA)

This included a 20mph speed limit for built-up areas and a proposed farming subsidy scheme.

Mr RT Davies ruled out working with Plaid during the 2021 election.

Labour has controlled the Senedd, formerly the National Assembly, since it was established in 1999.

However, the party has never had outright control of the government, relying on agreements with other parties, including one with Plaid which will expire at the end of 2024.

The Welsh Conservatives were contacted for comment.