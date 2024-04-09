Tory MP targeted in sexting scam resigns as vice-chairman of 1922 Committee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Tory MP targeted in sexting scam resigns as vice-chairman of 1922 Committee

By Press Association
William Wragg (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA)
William Wragg (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA)

A Tory MP has resigned as vice-chairman of the 1922 Committee amid a backlash over his admission that he shared other politicians’ personal numbers with a suspected scammer who he met on a dating app.

William Wragg is also believed to have stepped back from his role heading the Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee (PACAC).

Mr Wragg admitted last week that he had given colleagues’ phone numbers to someone on a dating app amid fears that intimate images of himself would be leaked after he was targeted in a parliamentary sexting scam.

Scotland Yard has said it is investigating reports of the so-called “honey trap” scam after it was suggested that at least 12 men in political circles received unsolicited messages, raising security concerns.

Luke Evans
Luke Evans (David Woolfall/UK Parliament/PA)

After Mr Wragg’s revelations in The Times, Luke Evans, Conservative MP for Bosworth, claimed he had been the victim of “cyber flashing” and was the member who alerted police to the issue.

In a video posted to Facebook on Friday, Dr Evans said: “The first set of messages I got was on a day I was with my wife, and I got a one-time open photo on WhatsApp of an explicit image of a naked lady. As soon as I got these, the next day I reported it to the police, the authorities and the chief whip.

“Ten days later I got another set of messages. This time, however, I was sitting with my team in the constituency office, so we were able to record the conversation and catch photos and videos of the messages coming through including another explicit female image.”

The unknown scammer is said to have used the aliases “Charlie” and “Abi” while sending flirtatious messages to coax MPs into sending explicit pictures.

Mr Wragg said he was sorry for his “weakness” in responding, an apology which was praised as “courageous and fulsome” by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt.

Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg (Victoria Jones/PA)

But pressure has mounted in recent days amid concerns over parliamentary security, with critics from across the political divide questioning Mr Wragg’s behaviour.

Speaking on GB News, Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg said Mr Wragg had “always been willing to throw stones” at others and asked whether he should keep his parliamentary roles after falling for a “pretty obvious honey trap”.

Nadine Dorries, another ally of Boris Johnson who insists he was toppled by a shadowy Conservative cabal, suggested the MP for Hazel Grove in Greater Manchester had been protected by “Tory high command” for political reasons.

In an article for Mail+, she alluded to Mr Wragg’s criticism of the former prime minister during the final days of his premiership after the scandal involving former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher, who allegedly groped two men while drunk.

“When, on the rare occasion, his name has popped up in the media, it’s been because he’s a) being disloyal, b) complaining that the whips are bullying him, or c) attempting to remove a ­sitting prime minister,” Ms Dorries said.

Nadine Dorries
Nadine Dorries (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“I have always believed the ­deviousness of Wragg runs deep — a Gollum-like character since the day he arrived in Westminster in 2015.”

She suggested people close to Mr Wragg had wanted to oust Mr Pincher “because he was a loyal ­supporter of Boris Johnson” and “an experienced Westminster operator”.

Tory MP Dame Andrea Jenkyns, another Johnson supporter, branded Mr Wragg an “idiot” for “compromising security” as she revealed she had also been targeted with a spear-phishing text.

“I too received the WhatsApp & reported it,” she wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

“It was worded identical mentioning ‘Conference’. Unlike some MPs I am not happy with #Wragg as a mother with a young child who only recently had threats, it’s unforgivable of him to compromise the security of fellow MPs. Action is needed!”

Mr Wragg has been contacted for comment.