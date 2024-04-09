Stormont Finance Minister to bring budget ‘in coming weeks’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stormont Finance Minister to bring budget ‘in coming weeks’

By Press Association
Stormont Finance Minister Caoimhe Archibald said she hopes to put forward a budget ‘in the coming weeks’ (Liam McBurney/PA)
Stormont’s Finance Minister has said she hopes to put forward a budget “in the coming weeks”.

Caoimhe Archibald was challenged during Assembly questions for her department by TUV leader Jim Allister, who said the Northern Ireland Act 1998 says the Finance Minister should lay a draft budget before the beginning of the financial year.

Ms Archibald responded by referring to the challenges facing the Assembly and Executive – which was restored at the end of January following a year of political instability – in terms of timeframes around the budget.

She said that, in accordance with the Act, she laid a statement to the Assembly after being informed by Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris of the funding for the coming financial year.

“Obviously, these are not ideal circumstances – I’ve been very upfront about that – but we have to deal with the circumstances that we are in and we will be working at pace to bring in a budget in the coming weeks,” she added.

TUV leader Jim Allister challenged Finance Minister Caoimhe Archibald over the budget timeframe (Liam McBurney/PA)

Earlier, Ms Archibald said the Executive is facing a “significant challenge” in terms of its budgetary situation.

She said that, while the Assembly and Executive were not functioning, Mr Heaton-Harris had put a number of potential revenue-raising measures out for consultation.

Ms Archibald said she will consider the responses to those consultations received by departments.

“Obviously we don’t want to be in a situation where we’re putting more regressive charges on the backs of workers and families who are already struggling with the cost of living,” she told MLAs.

“We do have a significant challenge in terms of our budgetary situation.

“We will continue to make the case to the British Treasury and to the British Government to be properly funded, to have a properly baselined funding framework on the basis of need. That has been recognised, that we have been underfunded over the last number of years.

“We need to, going forward, be properly funded, to be able to deliver the type of high-quality public services people deserve.”