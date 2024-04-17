Post Office chief executive ‘exonerated of all misconduct claims’ after report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Post Office chief executive ‘exonerated of all misconduct claims’ after report

By Press Association
Post Office staff have been told chief executive Nick Read has been ‘exonerated’ (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)
Post Office staff have been told chief executive Nick Read has been ‘exonerated’ (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)

Post Office chief executive Nick Read has been “exonerated of all misconduct allegations” following a report into his behaviour.

The external report, which the Post Office has not released, was said by former chairman Henry Staunton to contain allegations about Mr Read’s “conduct and lack of his management of the many governance and compliance issues”.

Mr Staunton previously told the Business and Trade Committee that there was an attitude from “Read and his henchmen” towards the company’s former HR director as a “pain in the arse for focusing on tackling the toxic culture rather than prioritising Read’s salary”.

He said the document, which he referred to during his evidence to MPs in February, included Mr Read’s “badgering over his salary and repeated threats to resign”.

Post Office Horizon IT scandal
Former Post Office chairman Henry Staunton said the report contained allegations of Mr Read ‘badgering about his salary’ (Lucy North/PA)

The Post Office said Mr Staunton’s claims contained “inaccuracies and falsehoods” and Mr Read told his staff last month that he “absolutely refutes” bullying claims.

On Wednesday, the organisation said the report, compiled by barrister Marianne Tutin of Devereux Chambers, had exonerated Mr Read of all misconduct allegations and he had the “united backing of the board”.

A spokesman for the Department of Business and Trade (DBT) said Mr Read now has “the confidence of the Government”.

In a statement, the Post Office said: “Over the last few months an independent barrister has been investigating a Speak Up complaint into various allegations, which included a number of misconduct allegations against our CEO, Nick Read.

“Following several interviews and examination of documents by the barrister, Nick has been exonerated of all the misconduct allegations and has the full and united backing of the Board to continue to lead the business.

“The Board regards the Speak Up process as critical to the open and supportive culture it wants to encourage at the Post Office.

“The integrity of that Speak Up process relies on confidentiality for whistleblowers and therefore we will not be providing further detail on this or any other Speak Up investigation.

“It is unacceptable that this specific process was referred to in the public domain but notwithstanding that, Post Office wants to make clear that Speak Up allegations will always be thoroughly and consistently investigated, whoever they are aimed at.”

The Post Office said the external investigator has made recommendations on improvements that can be made to the company’s processes.

The statement added: “Those recommendations are helpful and we will ensure that they are properly and promptly addressed going forward.”

A DBT spokesman said: “Ministers are pleased to confirm that the independent barrister has cleared the Post Office CEO, Nick Read, of the allegations against him and he remains in post and has the confidence of the Government.

“We feel this report has drawn a line under the issue and now regard the matter as closed, which allows us to turn our full attention to ensuring postmasters are compensated quickly and fairly.

“The Government has already paid out £190 million to over 2,800 Post Office victims.

“This comes as legislation makes its way through Parliament to quash the convictions of hundreds of innocent sub-postmasters wrongly convicted as a result of the Horizon scandal.”