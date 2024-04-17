Cameron to push for G7 agreement on using Russian assets to help Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cameron to push for G7 agreement on using Russian assets to help Ukraine

By Press Association
Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron is heading to the G7 foreign ministers’ meeting (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Lord David Cameron is to push G7 partners to use frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine at the foreign ministers’ meeting in Italy.

The Foreign Secretary, who is travelling to Capri on Wednesday for the gathering, will call on his G7 counterparts to work together to agree on how to use the 300 billion dollars (£220 billion) of Russian assets collectively sanctioned since Vladmir Putin ordered the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

He will urge countries in the G7 group of advanced economies to ramp up support for the war-ravaged nation and maintain pressure on the Russian president.

Ahead of his trip, Lord Cameron said: “Ukraine has our unequivocal support until it is victorious and achieves a just peace.

“It is vital that we agree a way forward to use sanctioned Russian assets to support Ukraine and ensure Russia pays for the destruction it has wreaked.”

The Conservative frontbencher on Tuesday expressed confidence that there was “an answer” on using Russian assets around which G7 countries “can coalesce”.

“I think there is an emerging consensus that the interest on those assets can be used to support much larger financial support for Ukraine,” he told Parliament.

“If we can get that done we really will be able to provide real financial firepower to Ukraine based on those assets rather than delivering the assets directly.”

At the G7 foreign ministers’ gathering, Lord Cameron will also join counterparts in urging Israel to show restraint in its response to Iran’s weekend drone and missile attack.

The Cabinet minister, who has just travelled to Israel for talks with its leaders, will campaign for co-ordinated sanctions against Iran, according to the Foreign Office.

Meetings will also cover the G7’s collective response to a more assertive China, reform of financial systems and irregular migration.