Former Tory MP Andrew Bridgen links excess deaths to Covid vaccinations

By Press Association
The Independent MP was expelled from the Conservative Party last year for comparing Covid-19 vaccines to the Holocaust (Peter Byrne/PA)
MP Andrew Bridgen has drawn links between a recorded rise in excess deaths in the UK and Covid vaccinations, describing it as “the greatest medical scandal in this country in living memory”.

Mr Bridgen also accused nurses who were working during the pandemic of performing TikTok dances while patients died.

In April last year, Mr Bridgen was expelled from the Conservative Party for comparing Covid-19 vaccines to the Holocaust.

Andrew Bridgen
Independent MP Andrew Bridgen said 20,000 premature deaths in 2023 had been ‘airbrushed’ away by officials (Beresford Hodge/PA)

Opening the debate on the Covid-19 pandemic response and excess deaths, the Independent MP argued there would be “less groupthink” if more MPs had a science background.

The North West Leicestershire MP told the Commons: “We are witnesses to the greatest medical scandal in this country in living memory, and possibly ever. The excess deaths in 2022 and 2023 is that scandal. Its causes are complex but the novel and untested medical treatment described as a Covid vaccine is a large part of the problem.

“I’ve been called an anti-vaxxer, as if I rejected these vaccines based on some ideology. I want to state clearly and unequivocally that I have not. I am in fact double vaccinated and vaccine harmed.”

He added: “I’m proud to be one of the few Members of Parliament with a science degree, it’s a great shame there are not more members with a science background in this place. Maybe if there were, there would be less reliance on whips office briefings, more independent research and perhaps less groupthink.

“And I’ll say to the House, and I’ll say it in all seriousness, this debate and others like it is going to be poured over by future generations and they will be genuinely agog that the evidence has been ignored for so long, and that genuine concerns were disregarded, and those raising them were gaslit, speared and vilified.

“And you don’t need any science training at all to be horrified by officials deliberately hiding key data in this scandal, and that’s exactly what’s going on.”

Mr Bridgen argued that 20,000 premature deaths in 2023 had been “airbrushed” away by officials.

He continued: “Multiple hospitals introduced a policy that they would not admit patients with DNRs (do not resuscitate) because they thought that they’d be overwhelmed, and the result is people died who didn’t need to die while nurses performed TikTok dances.”

Following Mr Bridgen’s contribution, cheers and clapping could be heard coming from the House of Commons public gallery where a crowd of his supporters had gathered.

Mr Bridgen was also a member of Laurence Fox’s Reclaim Party between May and December last year, before resigning over a “difference in direction”.