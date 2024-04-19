Building society reforms ‘will support more working people to become homeowners’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Building society reforms ‘will support more working people to become homeowners’

By Press Association
The Building Societies Act 1986 (Amendment) Bill received an unopposed third reading in the House of Commons on Friday (Andrew Matthews/PA)
More first-time buyers are expected to be helped onto the property ladder by building society reforms backed by MPs.

The Building Societies Act 1986 (Amendment) Bill has moved closer to becoming law after it received an unopposed third reading in the Commons on Friday.

The Government-backed Bill aims to modernise societies by expanding their lending capacity, with Labour insisting the changes would support “more working people to become homeowners”.

The proposed reforms were moved after a Government consultation considered how to allow building societies to “compete on a more level playing field with banks” and to promote competition within the financial services sector.

Labour’s Julie Elliott, the Bill’s sponsor, said: “It is important to acknowledge that whilst the housing sector has recovered significantly since the record low mortgage approvals during the Covid pandemic, and has recovered from the acute economic shock caused by the last Conservative administration, mortgage approvals at this current time are still below that which we saw before the pandemic.

“That is why I think a Bill like this, which gives more choice to the building society sector to operate in the interests of their members, is a good thing.”

The Sunderland Central MP said the sector had a “very strong record” in supporting first-time buyers, noting every £10 billion of lending could support “an additional 20,000 mortgages”.

UK Parliament portraits
Labour’s Julie Elliott said the sector had a ‘very strong record’ in supporting first-time buyers (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA)

Conservative MP Peter Gibson highlighted support for the Bill from Darlington Building Society in his constituency, with the Commons hearing the reforms would help the sector “survive and thrive” by “cutting red tape” and removing “outdated bureaucratic governance systems not faced by the big banks”.

For Labour, shadow Treasury minister Darren Jones said: “Building societies and mutuals have a long and proud tradition of supporting working people to access affordable finance.

“Today, the sector continues to play a crucial role in promoting financial responsibility and resilience among its members.

“Building societies also enable families to get on the housing ladder; they direct a significant proportion of their lending to first-time buyers.

“This Bill could unlock significant additional lending capacity from building societies, supporting more working people to become homeowners.”

Treasury minister Gareth Davies offered the Government’s support and said the Bill would help to ensure the “future growth and success” of the building society sector.

He said: “(It) will help them to grow and compete with retail banks so that they can continue to provide vital diversity to the UK financial services sector.”

The Bill will undergo further scrutiny in the House of Lords at a later date.