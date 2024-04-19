Quarter of ambulance vehicles more than five years old, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Quarter of ambulance vehicles more than five years old, figures show

By Press Association
The Scottish Ambulance Service has 1,298 ambulances with registration dates (Alamy/PA)
The Scottish Ambulance Service has 1,298 ambulances with registration dates (Alamy/PA)

A quarter of Scottish Ambulance Service vehicles are more than five years old and one was registered nearly 20 years ago, according to “deeply alarming” figures shared by the Scottish Conservatives.

The service has 1,298 ambulances with registration dates, of which 337 were registered before February 2019, Tory analysis of ambulance service data found.

The Conservatives described the age of the vehicles as “deeply alarming” and said the Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) was “under-resourced”.

A spokesman for the SAS said vehicles which are more than seven years old are not used for emergencies and could be used as “storage vehicles”.

One ambulance still being used in Dumfries was registered 19 years ago in February 2005 – two years before the SNP came to power.

Dr Sandesh Gulhane
Tory health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane said the figures paint a picture of a dangerously overstretched and under-resourced ambulance service (PA)

The second oldest was registered 14 years ago in December 2009, while two others were registered in July 2010 and are approaching 14 years old.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “These claims are misleading and inaccurate. Frontline accident and emergency ambulances have a planned asset life of seven years and the average age of our ambulances is four years.

“The vehicles over seven years old are support, specialist or storage vehicles not emergency ambulances.”

A five-year business case document from the service said vehicles have a “short finite life” and should be replaced.

It added: “This is the second five-year business case for fleet replacement that the service has developed to secure funding over the five-year period.”

Another 17 ambulances do not have registration dates.

Scottish Conservative health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane said ageing vehicles pose a “greater risk” of breaking down.

He urged Health Secretary Neil Gray to ensure the ambulance service is able to replace vehicles in a “timely manner”.

He said: “These deeply alarming figures paint a picture of a dangerously overstretched and under-resourced ambulance service.

“The Scottish Ambulance Service admit themselves that vehicles have a short, finite life, so it is concerning that hundreds of them who are operating across the country are now over five years old.

“That is yet another damning indictment of how the SNP have mismanaged all aspects of our health service during their 17 years in office.

“Neil Gray must urgently step up and support our dedicated ambulance crews by adopting the bold and ambitious plans we set out in our new health paper for a modern, efficient and local approach to our NHS.”

The Scottish Government has been approached for comment.