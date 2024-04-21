Barriers to stalking orders lowered to improve access to protection

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Barriers to stalking orders lowered to improve access to protection

By Press Association
Police officers will be told they no longer need to meet the criminal standard of proof when applying for stalking protection orders (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Police officers will be told they no longer need to meet the criminal standard of proof when applying for stalking protection orders (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Police officers will face fewer barriers to obtaining court orders to protect victims of stalking, under changes announced on Monday.

Updated Home Office guidance means officers will no longer have to meet the criminal standard of evidence when applying for stalking protection orders (SPOs), and will instead have to meet the lower civil standard.

Victims minister Laura Farris said the changes would make “a big difference to how easily victims can access protection”.

She said: “Stalking is a complex form of abuse, and it can have a devastating impact on the lives of victims and their families. Sadly, it can end in the most tragic circumstances.

“We must continue to treat stalking with the utmost gravity. Having doubled the maximum sentence and introduced a new civil order to protect victims, we know there is more we must do.”

In 2017, the Government increased the maximum sentence for the most serious kinds of stalking from five years to 10 years.

Monday’s guidance states it is “likely” that courts will accept the lower civil standard of proof when deciding to grant SPOs, relying on the balance of probabilities rather than the criminal standard of “beyond reasonable doubt”.

That assessment is based on a case about anti-social behaviour orders from 2003.

Emma Lingley-Clark, chief executive of charity the Suzy Lamplugh Trust, welcomed the changes, saying the previous standard had been “a barrier to victims getting immediate protection when they need it the most”.

Ms Lingley-Clark also called for an increase in the use of SPOs across the country and said police officers’ understanding of the orders needed to be improved.

Monday’s announcement comes at the start of National Stalking Awareness Week, and Ms Farris is set to visit the Suzy Lamplugh Trust, which the Home Office funds with £160,000 per year.