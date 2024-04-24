Thousands moved to Scotland after tax rates devolved, HMRC research shows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thousands moved to Scotland after tax rates devolved, HMRC research shows

By Press Association
Deputy First Minister Shona Robison welcomed the research (Jane Barlow/PA)
Thousands more taxpayers moved to Scotland from the rest of the UK in each year since powers over tax rates were devolved, research from HMRC has found.

At the request of the Scottish and Welsh governments, data on the tax base and migration was studied for the period between 2009 and 2022.

After 2017, when Scottish tax rates started to diverge from those south of the border, if found net migration to Scotland increased.

Similarly, the amount of taxable income moving to Scotland increased from around 2019 onwards.

The Scottish Government welcomed the research, with Deputy First Minister Shona Robison saying it was “yet more proof that Scotland is an attractive place for people to live and work”.

The HMRC report said: “Beyond year ending 2017, the first year where income tax was (partially) devolved, net migration to Scotland increased on a yearly basis, to around 8,000 individuals in year ending 2022.

“This deviation from the generally stable trend reflects decreasing numbers of taxpayers migrating from Scotland to rUK combined with an increase in migration to Scotland in year ending 2022.”

Ms Robison said: “The latest figures show that across all tax bands and almost all age ranges in 2021-22, more taxpayers chose Scotland as their home than left – offering yet more proof that Scotland is an attractive place for people to live and work, while our progressive approach to income tax asks those who earn more to contribute some more.

“We know people base the decision on where to live on a range of factors, and by coming to Scotland they have access to a range of services and benefits not available elsewhere in the UK, including free tuition and prescriptions.

“Scotland has the most generous childcare package for three and four-year-olds, and council tax is lower here than in England.

“This social contract with the people of Scotland is funded in part by our progressive income tax system.

“Indeed, in 2021-22 some £200 million in taxable income was brought here as a result of inward migration in a single year, increasing economic activity while helping fund vital public services like our NHS and our efforts to tackle child poverty.”