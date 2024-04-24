Ministers urged to ‘poverty proof’ childcare by expanding free places

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Ministers urged to ‘poverty proof’ childcare by expanding free places

By Press Association
A report examined the cost of childcare (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
A report examined the cost of childcare (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

A charity is calling on the Scottish Government to “poverty proof” the future of early years childcare by expanding funded places to children under three.

The Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF) says the First Minister should follow through on his commitment in the SNP leadership contest.

A report from the charity models the impact of an offer of 25 hours per week for all one and two-year-olds and 35 hours for all three and four-year-olds.

The report says this could reduce poverty by up to 2.9 percentage points by 2030.

Fully funding these places would cost more than £2 billion a year so the JRF has recommended low-income families should be prioritised first.

A survey of more than 500 parents, carried out in October, shows they highly value early years childcare but 82% said the high costs are a downside of the current offer.

Some 65% said they would work more if there was more free childcare provision.

International Women’s Day
Humza Yousaf has pledged to expand free childcare (Andrew Miligan/PA)

Jack Evans, JRF senior policy adviser, said: “The wait-and-see approach to childcare in Scotland risks leaving thousands of families behind.

“A lack of affordable options is a significant barrier to low-income parents escaping poverty.

“The cost of childcare must not lock people in financial insecurity, closing the door to the labour market.

“By reducing early years childcare costs, we can dramatically increase household disposable income, with the biggest impact seen for low-income families.

“So an expanded offer should be designed and targeted at low-income families and while the impact on the child poverty targets would be modest against the cost, the improvement in quality of life of families, particularly for those currently struggling to get by, is potentially great.

“We can be under no illusions about the scale of reform needed. Holding the cost of the childcare that parents want alongside the state of public finance is daunting.

“Yet Scottish Government and politicians of all parties must meet the challenge head on, otherwise families on low incomes will be left behind.

“If the cost of universal expansion is a barrier then we need a debate about how we knock it down.”

In 2023, Humza Yousaf pledged to expand free childcare available for one and two-year-olds.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said tackling child poverty is a “priority” in the Scottish Budget 2024-2025, with £6.3 billion to be invested in social security.

They said an estimated 100,000 children will be kept out of relative poverty this year, stating the Scottish child payment has increased to £26.70 for each eligible child from April onwards.

The spokesperson said: “Scotland is the only part of the UK to offer 1,140 hours a year of funded early learning and childcare to all three and four-year-olds and eligible two-year-olds regardless of their parents’ working status – putting children first.

“This offer has been in place since 2021 and if families paid for this themselves, it would cost them more than £5,500 per eligible child per year.

“We recognise that supporting families through high quality, affordable and accessible childcare is critical to tackling child poverty.

“Putting extra income into the pockets of families who need it is also good for the economy by boosting spending power.”