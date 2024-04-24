Politicians ‘must be put on the spot’ on social care during election campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politicians ‘must be put on the spot’ on social care during election campaign

By Press Association
Politicians must be put on the spot on social care in the general election campaign, the new president of Adass said (Alamy/PA)
The next government must finally “grasp the nettle” and deliver lasting social care reform, the new president of an adult social services organisation is to say.

Melanie Williams will call for politicians to be put “on the spot” in the forthcoming general election campaign in order to focus attention on adult social care.

Both the social care minister Helen Whately and shadow social care minister Andrew Gwynne are due to speak at the Association of Directors of Adult Social Services (Adass) spring seminar on Thursday.

Social Care minister Helen Whately will speak at the Adass spring seminar (Aaron Chown/PA)
In her speech to the gathering for the first time as president, Ms Williams will say her sector has endured “a decade of disappointment” since the 2014 Care Act.

Addressing day two of the three-day seminar, she will say: “The Care Act celebrates its 10th anniversary this year.

“I do remember the mood from 10 years ago very differently. We shared great optimism about the Care Act.

“It was so exciting to bring together the vast and complicated system of welfare policy and legislation that we had but our excitement went beyond that. We felt we had a new dawn of equality and social justice for people.

“When it comes to policy, funding and cross-Government action, we have had a decade of disappointment since. We have rightly come to the conclusion that we have to make our own weather and that we can have real impact.”

Referring to Adass research published in November, she will brand it “indefensible” for there to be almost half a million people waiting for care or to have their needs assessed.

Ms Williams is expected to say the sector is used to politicians making promises about reforming social care and then not fulfilling those pledges.

She will say the public’s perception of social care must change, putting it in the same bracket as the NHS and how important that is to people.

She will say: “To build sustained political backing to transform care and support in England, we not only need the trust of decision-makers in Government and their confidence that the solutions we’re proposing will work. We need to change the way the public thinks about social care.

“So that they see it as important to them and their families’ wellbeing as the NHS, even if they don’t need support right now.”

Ahead of an election, she will say: “We look to next government finally to grasp the nettle of lasting reform.

“We must use every opportunity presented by the coming general election campaign to put the cause of adult social care in the spotlight and our politicians on the spot.”

Ms Williams, who began her career through part-time care work aged 17, said she had “no idea that I was shaping a life-long career in health and social care”.

Too few people who enter into the adult social care workforce are “encouraged and enabled to build a career”, she will say.

“This is why we desperately need a new deal for the care workforce – not just fair pay but a real career structure and meaningful incentives for young people to come into care and support work from school, college or university and to stay,” she will add.

Public satisfaction with social care services dropped to a new low last year according to a survey published in March.

The findings from the British Social Attitudes survey, published by the Nuffield Trust and The King’s Fund, suggested the leading reason for dissatisfaction was inadequate pay, working conditions and training for social care workers, followed by people not getting the social care they need, and not enough support for unpaid carers.

The Department of Health and Social Care has previously said it has made available up to £8.6 billion in funding over two financial years to support adult social care and discharge, is investing up to £700 million on things such as harnessing technology and adapting people’s homes, and is reforming social care careers with a new clear career path and an new accredited qualification “to give the profession the recognition it rightly deserves”.