UK places sanctions on individuals and firms linked to Iran drone industry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

UK places sanctions on individuals and firms linked to Iran drone industry

By Press Association
A drone found with haul of missiles allegedly destined for Houthi rebels which has been linked to Iran (MoD/PA)
A drone found with haul of missiles allegedly destined for Houthi rebels which has been linked to Iran (MoD/PA)

The UK has announced sanctions against individuals and companies linked to Iran’s drone and missile industry.

Two people linked to the country’s network of drone production, Seyed Mohsen Vahabzadeh Moghadam and Abbas Abdi Asjerd, will be subject to a UK travel ban and asset freeze.

The pair are directors of a network of Iranian companies involved in producing drones.

They also have connections to a man named Abdollah Mehrabi, head of an aerospace force within the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), who was sanctioned in 2022 for providing drones to Russia.

Four companies – Bonyan Danesh Shargh, Pishro Sanat Aseman Sharif Company, Alvand Motorbuilding Industries Company and Moj Gostar Aseman Parvaz Company – will also face a UK asset freeze.

Lord Cameron
Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron said the sanctions send a ‘clear message’ to Iran (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron said: “The Iranian regime’s dangerous attack on Israel risked thousands of civilian casualties and wider escalation in the region.

“Today the UK and our partners have sent a clear message – we will hold those responsible for Iran’s destabilising behaviour to account.

“Alongside our partners, we will continue to tighten the net on Iran’s ability to develop and export these deadly weapons.”

The package of sanctions has been announced in co-ordination with the US and Canada, and follows Iran’s missile and drone attack against Israel earlier this month.

A similar set of restrictions were announced on April 18, aimed at Iranian military top brass and defence organisations.

G7 foreign ministers, including Lord Cameron, last week warned they were planning joint action in order to stifle Iran’s influence in the Middle East.

More than 400 sanctions have already been imposed on Iran by the UK, including on the entirety of the IRGC.

The UK has further plans to expand trade sanctions against the Iranian regime by introducing a ban on exporting the component parts used in drone and missile production to Iran.

This is intended to deny Iran access to the parts it needs to make these weapons and limit its military capabilities.