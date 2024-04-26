Grant Shapps: Not the time or place for Tory leadership battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Grant Shapps: Not the time or place for Tory leadership battle

By Press Association
Defence Secretary Grant Shapps (James Manning/PA)
Defence Secretary Grant Shapps (James Manning/PA)

Grant Shapps has told Tory MPs considering ousting Rishi Sunak before the general election to “let him get on with the job”.

The Defence Secretary said “now is not the time or place” to try to put in place yet another Tory leader.

It came as Downing Street brushed off rumours on Friday that the Prime Minister could fire the starting gun on an election campaign next week in a bid to thwart a possible challenge from restive MPs.

A disastrous set of local elections for the Conservative Party on May 2 could lead some Tories to view replacing Mr Sunak as leader as the only way to improve the party’s dire polling and avert a similar wipeout in a national vote.

But in an interview with The Times, Mr Shapps said: “Let him get on with the job.

“He’s doing a great job, he’s doing it under difficult circumstances.

“There was never an instruction book to get these difficult things (done) and actually steer us through a difficult course.

“We are into the growth phase now for the economy, inflation is back under control, (we are) able to do things like the 2.5% (defence-spending increase).

“We just need to actually give the Prime Minister space to get on with the job.”

Rishi Sunak visit to Poland and Germany
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak committed to spending 2.5% of GDP on defence by 2030 (Henry Nicholls/PA)

Mr Shapps’ message to rebellious colleagues was that “now is not the time or place” to replace Mr Sunak at the helm of the Conservative Party, which is already on its fifth leader since 2015.

But a BMG survey for the i paper suggested that voters who backed the Conservatives in 2019, but have since deserted the party, would be more likely to vote Tory under a different leader.

With the prospect of a drubbing in mayoral and council elections looming, this week saw Mr Sunak seeking to bolster his leadership with a commitment to spend 2.5% of gross domestic product on defence by 2030, and his Rwanda asylum plan signed into law.

Mr Shapps told the newspaper: “The past week has shown we have a very effective Prime Minister when it comes to looking after the things that really matter.

“Rwanda — who has a plan? Only us. The 2.5% thing. Here is a Prime Minister who seriously listens to the argument and then shows leadership.”

Similarly, Home Secretary James Cleverly on Thursday warned Tory MPs considering submitting no-confidence letters in Mr Sunak not to “feed the psychodrama”.

“If you’re going to jump out of an aeroplane, please make sure you’ve got a parachute before you leave the aeroplane,” he said.

Mr Sunak has insisted that he intends to call a general election in the second half of the year, but there was some speculation in Westminster that he could do so as soon as Monday, which would mean voters going to the ballot box in early June.

Many Westminster analysts see October or November as the favoured period for a national poll. The latest possible date Mr Sunak could hold the election is January 28 2025.

The Tories are expected to suffer heavy losses in a swathe of local votes next week, but it is the potential loss of two Conservative mayoralties which could prove a flashpoint for Mr Sunak’s fortunes.

Some analysts believe defeat for West Midlands Mayor Andy Street and Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen could lead to the Prime Minister facing a no-confidence vote, with 52 Tory MPs needed to trigger one.