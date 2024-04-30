Ex-England cricketer Monty Panesar to stand as MP for George Galloway’s party

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Ex-England cricketer Monty Panesar to stand as MP for George Galloway’s party

By Press Association
The former sportsman will run for Parliament in Labour-held Ealing Southall (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The former sportsman will run for Parliament in Labour-held Ealing Southall (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Former England cricketer Monty Panesar said he wanted to stand up for the working-class by running for Parliament for George Galloway’s political party.

Mr Panesar appeared alongside the Workers Party of Britain leader in Westminster, arguing for plans including a wealth tax and curbs on foreign ownership of sports teams.

Mr Galloway said he had 500 candidates already lined up to fight a general election and he wanted his party to put pressure on Labour in the same way Nigel Farage was able to target the Conservatives.

Mr Panesar, who will stand in Labour-held Ealing Southall, told the PA news agency: “When I played for England, there was so much support from the fans and the whole nation when they put me where I am today, it’s my turn now to actually help the working-class people, whatever problems they have.

“The gap between the rich and the poor is getting bigger and bigger.”

People on lower wages were struggling with bills “but it’s easy for someone who is earning over £100,000 to £150,000 to do it”.

“So I want their voices to be heard,” he said.

George Galloway General Election announcement
Monty Panesar, back right, said he did not think Labour was representing working-class people (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The former cricketer said Mr Galloway’s party was “more aligned” to the working-class than Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour.

“I don’t think Labour is representing working-class people,” he said.

Mr Panesar also said he did not want to see foreign firms owning football clubs, and wanted fans in charge.

“I don’t want to see foreign ownership of big national companies coming over and buying the football club, I want to see fan ownership,” he said.

“Most of our fans are from the working-class people,” he said, suggesting German teams Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich could be an example to teams in England for having supporters involved in ownership.

Mr Panesar said “ticket prices are so expensive and they are taking the money out of working-class people”.

He added: “I want to see a change in that. I want to see a change in many other things as well, I want to see a wealth tax to be introduced.”

Speaking alongside his candidates in Westminster, Mr Galloway said: “We will have the same impact on Labour that Mr Farage and the Reform party are likely to have on the Conservatives.

“We will win seats, but in potentially hundreds of seats, we will materially affect the results.”

Mr Galloway said he was in talks with three Labour MPs and a peer about defecting.

“Talks were going swimmingly, then not, then back on again,” he told the PA news agency.

“These things take time. I’m hoping to land them, I’m an experienced fisherman, I’m hoping to land them on the riverbank in good time.”

Mr Galloway said his party was “quite confident that in the vast majority of seats in England – except those that we’ve decided not to stand in for political reasons – that we will be on the ballot”.

“And so people will not have to choose between Tweedledee and Tweedledum. They’ll have a genuine choice. And we think that’s our duty to offer that.”

One seat where the party will not stand is Islington North, if former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn runs as an independent.

“We would like him to lead an alliance of socialist political forces, he is the ideal man for that,” Mr Galloway said.