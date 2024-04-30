JK Rowling accuses Keir Starmer of having ‘brass neck’ over transgender issue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

JK Rowling accuses Keir Starmer of having ‘brass neck’ over transgender issue

By Press Association
JK Rowling has criticised Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (Andrew Milligan/PA)
JK Rowling has criticised Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (Andrew Milligan/PA)

JK Rowling has hit out at Sir Keir Starmer after the Labour leader called for an end to “toxic” debates about transgender issues.

Harry Potter author Rowling has backed Labour MP Rosie Duffield, who has been an outspoken defender of women’s rights and female-only spaces.

Sir Keir, who had previously criticised Ms Duffield for saying “only women have a cervix”, accepted that “biologically, she of course is right about that”.

The Labour leader said his views on gender issues “start with biology” as he backed blocking trans women from female-only hospital wards and prisons.

The Labour leader was speaking as the Government proposed changes to England’s NHS constitution to give patients the right to request to be treated on single-sex wards, with transgender people placed in rooms on their own.

Sir Keir told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “There’s a distinction between sex and gender. The Labour Party has championed women’s rights for a very long time.”

LGB Alliance annual conference 2021
Sir Keir was pressed on whether he would apologise to Rosie Duffield (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Asked if he would now apologise to the Canterbury MP, Sir Keir said: “I don’t want this to go back into this toxic place where everybody is divided.”

But he said: “Rosie Duffield and I get on very well, we discuss a number of issues.

“She’s a much-respected member of the Parliamentary Labour Party and I want to have a discussion with her and anybody else about how we go forward in a positive way.”

Ms Duffield has been highly critical of the way the Labour Party and its leadership has treated her over her views.

Responding to Sir Keir’s interview, Rowling said: “Male politicians who chose to pander to activists issuing violent threats against their own female MPs enabled and emboldened the toxic culture (Sir Keir) now claims to deplore.

“When you’re part of the cause, you’ve got some brass neck putting yourself forward as a cure.”

Ms Duffield appeared to disagree with Sir Keir’s characterisation of their relationship.

Asked online how the MP and Labour leader could get on well when he refuses to meet with her, Ms Duffield replied: “Telepathy?”

Sir Keir suggested Labour would “treat everybody with respect and dignity” when questioned about how he would respond to transgender women who did not want to go on to male hospital wards.

He added: “Where we need to make accommodations, we can make accommodations… As a country, we’re a pretty reasonable, tolerant bunch and most people know that there are a small number of individuals who do not identify with the gender that they were born into.

“Many of them suffer great distress and trauma. And for my part, I’m perfectly happy to say I would treat them, as I would treat anybody, with respect.”