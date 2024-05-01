Next first minister must commit to changes for carers, charities say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Next first minister must commit to changes for carers, charities say

By Press Association
The changes were lodged in the Scottish Parliament on Wednesday, Oxfam Scotland said (Joe Giddens/PA)
Scotland’s next first minister has been urged to commit to “boost investment in care and give carers the support they need”.

With Humza Yousaf announcing his plans to stand down on Monday, the head of Oxfam Scotland has stressed that the political upheaval in Scotland must not hamper recent changes made to how the care sector is viewed.

The calls come after changes to the National Performance Framework – a tool for monitoring the wellbeing of Scots – were made to include care as one of the monitored outcomes.

Lodged at the Scottish Parliament on Wednesday, the new outcome states “we are cared for as we need throughout our lives and value all those providing care” and comes after a campaign from A Scotland That Cares.

Two further new outcomes were also created for climate action and housing, according to a document lodged with parliament.

“We recognise that everyone needs care at some point in their life: as a child, in older age, or due to ill health or additional needs,” the document read, laying out the aims of the outcome.

“We acknowledge the intrinsic value of caring for collective wellbeing and also the economic value of unpaid care that often goes unnoticed.

“We support and invest in care so that nobody providing paid or unpaid care experiences poverty, disadvantage or reduced wellbeing. We have a care sector that provides fair work and dignified, respectful care to all who need it.

“We reduce inequality through our actions to support caring, which is disproportionately carried out by women.

“We improve the lives of children, older people, and disabled people by ensuring high quality care.”

Oxfam Scotland head Jamie Livingstone said: “This hugely welcome, globally significant commitment to carers cannot be overshadowed or undermined by short-term political upheaval.

“The next first minister must instead ensure the proposed national outcome on care is worth the paper it’s written on by delivering rapid and transformative changes that boost investment in care and give carers the support they need.

“It’s time that carers, and the contribution they make to our country, are both visible and valued.”

Becky Duff, director of Carers Trust Scotland, said carers were the “backbone of our society”, adding: “For too long, their tireless efforts have gone unseen and unappreciated, resulting in carers often facing burnout and poverty.

“The Scottish Government’s landmark new commitment to carers is a positive step towards ensuring that carers of all kinds receive the recognition and resources they urgently need and deserve.”

Scottish Care chief executive Donald McCaskill said: “For decades, carers of all kinds have provided an essential service which, despite its Cinderella status, has kept our communities and economy afloat.

“The new national outcome on care must be a line in the sand, and given the weight, impetus and funding it needs to drive the substantial spending and policy changes required to address the myriad of issues facing the care sector, carers and those they care for.”