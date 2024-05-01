New EU border scheme to have ‘six-month soft launch’, MPs told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New EU border scheme to have ‘six-month soft launch’, MPs told

By Press Association
There are concerns the scheme will cause long queues for ferry traffic sailing from Dover (Gareth Fuller/PA)
An incoming EU border scheme expected to cause delays at the Port of Dover will have a “six-month soft launch”, MPs were told.

Transport minister Guy Opperman said this will enable a “greater freedom of passage of vehicles” if queues build due to the Entry-Exit System (EES), which is expected to be introduced on October 6.

EES will involve travellers from non-EU countries such as the UK having their fingerprints scanned and a photograph taken to register them on a database the first time they enter a member state.

There are concerns this will cause long queues for ferry traffic sailing from Dover as French border checks are carried out before people embark on cross-Channel journeys.

Mr Opperman told the Commons’ European Scrutiny Committee: “We certainly have a six-month period where the implementation of this is effectively by way of a soft launch.”

He went on: “If one got to a situation where there were a certain amount of queues or delays, then the provisions of the precautionary flexibility measures allow for much greater freedom of passage of vehicles, coaches, HGVs and cars.

“That takes care of so much of the queuing, so many of the complications.”

Home Office minister Tom Pursglove told the committee the Government does not expect the EU to complete the development of an EES app before the scheme is launched.

He said: “My clear understanding is that the app will not be available at the point at which this, we anticipate, goes live in October.

Vehicles queue for ferries at the Port of Dover, Kent
Vehicles queue for ferries at the Port of Dover (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“We would expect this to follow on accordingly.

“It is an area that we are consistently raising both at official level and ministerial level as something that we feel very strongly ought to be put in place at the first possible juncture.

“There are huge advantages around trying to be able to do as much of this processing upstream as possible.”

He added: “We will continue to push on this.

“My understanding is that there is a recognition on the EU side and on the individual member state side that this is something that will really help to mitigate some of these challenges.

“And again, there is a determination to try and deliver that app-based solution as quickly as possible.”