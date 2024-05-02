Views wanted on measures to tackle ticket touts ahead of Euro 2028

Views are being sought on methods to tackle ticket touts ahead of the Euro 2028 football tournament being staged in Glasgow.

Matches will take place at Hampden Park as the UK and Ireland are host nations.

The Scottish Government is opening a consultation on how effective the measures were for Euro 2020, which took place in 2021.

Ministers say they want to put robust measures in place to stop unauthorised trade in tickets.

Europe minister Kaukab Stewart said: “Glasgow has become one of the world’s top cities for staging major sporting events, and Euro 2028 will follow in the footsteps of the recent World Athletics Indoor Championships.

“These matches belong to everyone and it’s important we ensure tickets are accessible.

“This valuable consultation underlines our commitment to protecting Scottish people from the threat of ticket touts, ensuring fair and equitable access to Euro 2028 games in Scotland.

“I would encourage everybody with an interest in this eagerly awaited event to share their views and help to shape legislation ahead of Euro 2028 happening in Glasgow.”