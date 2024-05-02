Women and girls ‘sidelined’ by Government policy-making, report warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Women and girls ‘sidelined’ by Government policy-making, report warns

By Press Association
The National Advisory Council on Women and Girls has published a report (PA)
The National Advisory Council on Women and Girls has published a report (PA)

Women and girls remain “sidelined” by Scottish Government policy-making, a report has highlighted.

The National Advisory Council on Women and Girls (NACWG) advises the First Minister on how to tackle gender inequalities through progressive policies.

In its latest report, the Scottish Government’s commitment to the advisory group’s work was welcomed, however it noted slow progress in implementing recommendations and the challenges faced in taking forward a new accountability process.

The report said women and girls’ equality remains “sidelined or an afterthought in many areas of policy-making within the Scottish Government”.

With Humza Yousaf set to be replaced as First Minister, his successor has been urged to prioritise gender equality.

Recommendations set for the new leader include additional training to create a culture which creates open and honest conversations, and a national gender equality strategy to ensure policies embed the needs of women and girls.

Plans to tackle the cost-of-living crisis must focus on marginalised women and girls in Scotland, it added.

The Scottish Government, however, was noted for “pockets of good practice”, such as the inclusion of lived experience in policy-making.

Anna Ritchie Allan, co-chairwoman of advisory group, said: “We’ve centred accountability in our work and this has exposed the Scottish Government’s current ways of working leaves women and girls sidelined.

“From poverty and the cost-of-living crisis to the economy, women and girls’ lives are largely invisible, which sustains the inequalities they face.

“The NACWG has called on the Scottish Government to do things differently because their current approach to tackling gender inequality isn’t working.

“This means prioritising the needs of women and girls most marginalised within a national strategy, and crucially this must come with adequate resourcing and capability within government.”

Talet Yaqoob, co-chairwoman, said the Scottish Government is “severely lacking” in pushing forward with the recommendations.

She said: “We need faster movement that delivers tangible, positive change for marginalised women and girls in Scotland, and this must be a priority for whomever has the privilege of being first minister.”

The Scottish Government has been asked for comment.