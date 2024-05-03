UK sanctions more Israeli settlers over ‘unprecedented violence’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK sanctions more Israeli settlers over ‘unprecedented violence’

By Press Association
Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron has announced further sanctions on Israeli settlers (Thomas Peter/PA)
The UK has announced further sanctions on “extremist Israeli groups” over violence against Palestinian communities in the West Bank.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said two groups and four individuals would now be subject to asset freezes and UK travel bans amid what it called an “unprecedented rise in settler violence” against Palestinians.

One group, Hilltop Youth, is described by the FCDO as a “hardline nationalist Israeli youth group” responsible for establishing illegal settlements in the West Bank and has a stated mission of expelling all Palestinians from the region.

The other group, Lehava, is alleged to have facilitated, incited and promoted violence against Arab and Palestinian communities.

The four individuals sanctioned are:

– Noam Federman, the former leader of the defunct Kach party, who is said to have trained settler groups to commit acts of violence against Palestinians;
– Neria Ben Pazi, responsible for building three illegal settlements between 2015 and 2023;
– Eden Levi, alleged to have been involved in multiple assaults against Palestinians;
– Elisha Yered, an unofficial spokesperson for Hilltop Youth

Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron said: “Extremist settlers are undermining security and stability and threatening prospects for peace.

“This latest package of sanctions targets two groups leading these attacks, and four individuals who are directly responsible for egregious violence against Palestinian civilians.”

He called on Israeli authorities to “clamp down on those responsible” and said the UK would take further action, including imposing further sanctions, if necessary.

Friday’s announcement follows an earlier slate of sanctions against four Israeli settlers, Moshe Sharvit, Yinon Levy, Zvi Bar Yosef and Ely Federman, accused of committing human rights abuses against Palestinians in the West Bank.