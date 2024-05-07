Doctors handing on gender case children because of ‘toxic debate’ fears – expert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Doctors handing on gender case children because of ‘toxic debate’ fears – expert

By Press Association
Dr Hilary Cass addressed Holyrood’s Health Committee following the publication of her review (Yui Mok/PA)
Dr Hilary Cass addressed Holyrood’s Health Committee following the publication of her review (Yui Mok/PA)

Gender questioning children experiencing “distress” are being passed to identity clinics because many doctors are “fearful” of the toxic debate, the author of the Cass Review has told a Holyrood committee.

Dr Hilary Cass appeared before the Scottish Parliament’s Health Committee on Tuesday to give evidence on her study into gender services in England.

The publication of the review saw NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde and NHS Lothian pause the prescription of puberty blockers to new patients.

Dr Cass told the committee that children were accessing hormone replacement medications in an unregulated way “a lot more than we would wish”, primarily because of the significant waiting times for children to be seen by Gender Identity Development Services (Gids) south of the border.

The Cass Review
The Scottish Tories have urged ministers to adopt the Cass Review’s recommendations in full (Yui Mok/PA)

Scottish Labour MSP asked about the wider harms of children across the UK waiting up to four years to be assessed at a gender dysphoria clinic, querying whether children were “self-medicating” due to the physical, psychological and social distress experienced.

Dr Cass said “major shortfalls” in adolescent mental health services were a key driver in the issue, leading to some young people taking “higher risk actions”.

But she also expressed concern around the “fearfulness” of medical practitioners who do not know how to treat the complexities of the gender dysphoria some children are presenting with, as well as the toxicity around the debate.

She told the committee: “The young people are in a state of distress and they’re not getting any support for that.

“And they only have available advice from the internet or peer support groups. It’s evitable they’re going to take what we would deem as higher risk actions and I can understand that because they’re often in a situation where the care provided by the health system is failing them.

“I think there is another big problem which is fearfulness amongst healthcare practitioners.

“These young people are more disadvantaged than other similarly distressed young people, certainly in England, because people have been bypassing them – somebody comes and says they’re gender questioning and health professionals feel nervous because they don’t think they’ve got the skills, they’re worried about the toxicity of the debate, they’re worried about saying or doing the wrong thing, so they’re passing them straight through to the Gids waiting list.”

The Holyrood committee are assessing whether the full recommendations of the Cass review, including the creation of a “follow-through service” for those aged 17 to 25, should be implemented in Scotland.

Dr Cass’s appearance comes as the Scottish Tories accuse ministers of “buck-passing” on the report.

The party will lead a debate on the issue on Wednesday.

The party’s deputy leader, Meghan Gallacher, said: “SNP ministers have let down vulnerable young Scots with their ducking, dithering and buck-passing on gender care in the wake of the Cass Review.

“They insisted the decision to pause puberty blockers to new patients was made solely by clinicians, refused to confirm whether they will implement any of the 32 Cass recommendations and failed to address the cuts to gender care services.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The Cass Review is a comprehensive and valid scientific document. In line with NHS England – for whom the report was commissioned – we are considering all of the recommendations.

“A multi-disciplinary clinical team within the office of the chief medical officer in the Scottish Government – including people with paediatric, pharmacy and scientific expertise – is leading this work.

“The chief medical officer will provide a written update to Parliament on the outcome of that clinical consideration process before the summer recess.”