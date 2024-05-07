Queen tells excited children a new school library will make ‘huge difference’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Queen tells excited children a new school library will make ‘huge difference’

By Press Association
Pupils wait to see the Queen during a visit to Moreland Primary School in London (Justin Tallis/PA)
Pupils wait to see the Queen during a visit to Moreland Primary School in London (Justin Tallis/PA)

The Queen told children “the more books you read, the more you’re going to learn” as she opened a new school library which she said would make a “huge difference” to pupils.

Camilla told excited children at Moreland Primary School in Islington, London: “The more you’re going to learn the more you’re going to get on in life.

“It’s so important to keep reading.”

Royal visit to Moreland Primary School
The Queen in the library of Moreland Primary School (Justin Tallis/PA)

The library’s opening is part of the Coronation Libraries Project which honours the Queen’s significant contributions to literacy initiatives and her encouragement for children to embrace reading.

The project has revitalised library spaces in 50 primary schools across the UK in communities facing low literacy rates, significant economic challenges and a lack of access to books both at home and in school, especially for children.

She added: “You’re really lucky to have such a beautiful library and I hope you’re going to enjoy reading all the books, because the more books you read the more you’re going to learn.

Royal visit to Moreland Primary School
Children waited with excitement to meet the Queen during her visit to Moreland Primary School (Justin Tallis/PA)

“The more you’re going to learn the more you’re going to get on in life.

“It’s so important to keep reading, and I think having a library like this makes a huge difference to all of you here.

“Good luck and keep reading.”

The library is stocked with 300 brand new books which includes the Chase Coronation Collection, featuring the top 23 children’s books as selected by UK primary school children in honour of the 2023 coronation where Camilla was crowned alongside her husband, the King.

Royal visit to Moreland Primary School
The Queen with Jonathan Douglas, chief executive of the National Literacy Trust, and Moreland Primary headteacher Catherine Lawrence (Justin Tallis/PA)

During Tuesday’s visit, the Queen joined children in the school’s assembly hall as they listened to stories told by British-Sierra Leonean rapper and storyteller Alim Kamara, the founder of the storytelling company Storie Storie.

Mr Kamara told the PA news agency the Queen praised him as “an excellent storyteller” and commended his ability to keep all the children “gripped in their seats”.

Royal visit to Moreland Primary School
British-Sierra Leonean rapper and storyteller Alim Kamara entertained the Queen (Justin Tallis/PA)

In the library, Camilla and pupil ambassadors heard a recital of the poem One Thousand Libraries by Waterstones Children’s Laureate Joseph Coelho.

Mr Coelho told PA: “I had the lovely opportunity of talking to Her Majesty about how she reads to her grandchildren and about the importance of poems and books. It was really lovely to share that passion with her.”

Royal visit to Moreland Primary School
Queen Camilla and pupils listen to Waterstones Children’s Laureate and poet Joseph Coelho (Justin Tallis/PA)

Camilla also joined a roundtable discussion chaired by Bloomberg News anchor Tom Mackenzie. Bloomberg supported 25 of the 50 libraries as part of the Coronation Libraries Project.

The entire school gathered in the playground as the Queen enjoyed a performance by the school choir, while pupils waved flags decorated with drawings of their favourite book characters, before she said farewell.

The children told Camilla she was “beautiful, capable, and awesome” while one child said she was “excited” and vowed never to wash her hands again after shaking hands with the Queen.

Royal visit to Moreland Primary School
Queen Camilla is greeted by pupils in the courtyard of Moreland Primary School in London (Justin Tallis/PA)

The Queen complimented one child, remarking that “someone has been practising their curtsies” and said that it was a “pleasure” to visit the school.

Moreland Primary School’s library marks the significant milestone of being the 1,000th transformed through the Libraries for Primaries campaign.

Launched in 2021 by the National Literacy Trust and Penguin Books, the campaign unites charities, publishers, and businesses to tackle the lack of investment in primary school libraries,

Catherine Lawrence, headteacher at Moreland Primary School, said: “We were honoured to receive Her Majesty Queen Camilla today to open our fantastic new library space and hear first-hand from pupils about their passion for reading.

“This new chapter for our library is a momentous occasion for our school and community.

“Reading is at the heart of our curriculum and the library will cement our aim to not only empower every child with the tools they need to succeed, but also foster a love of reading that lasts a lifetime.

“Access to books at home is limited for many of our children; this new library gives families the opportunity to share the joy of books together, regardless of their background or circumstance.”