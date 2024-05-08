Tory MP Natalie Elphicke defects to Labour with blast at Sunak’s ‘chaotic’ rule By Press Association May 8 2024, 12:07 pm May 8 2024, 12:07 pm Share Tory MP Natalie Elphicke defects to Labour with blast at Sunak’s ‘chaotic’ rule Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/politics/6461670/tory-mp-natalie-elphicke-defects-to-labour-with-blast-at-sunaks-chaotic-rule/ Copy Link Natalie Elphicke has defected to Labour from the Tories (David Woolfall/UK Parliament) Tory MP Natalie Elphicke has defected to Labour, hitting out at the “broken promises of Rishi Sunak’s tired and chaotic Government”. The Dover MP crossed the floor in the Commons just moments before Prime Minister’s Questions. She said: “I have carefully considered this decision. The change has been dramatic and cannot be ignored. “For me key deciding factors have been housing and the safety and security of our borders.”