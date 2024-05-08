Scrapping peak fares ‘effective’ but everything must be paid for, says Swinney

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scrapping peak fares ‘effective’ but everything must be paid for, says Swinney

By Press Association
John Swinney has praised scrapping peak rail fares but says everything must be paid for (Andrew Milligan/PA)
John Swinney has said the pilot scheme to scrap peak rail fares has been “very effective” but noted that “everything has to be paid for”.

He was responding to calls from the Scottish Greens, who are now an opposition party, for the scheme to be made permanent.

The scrapping of peak prices began in October last year and was recently extended to the end of June, with the Scottish Government due to make a decision on whether it will continue further.

Mr Swinney spoke to journalists just after he had been sworn in as First Minister at the Court of Session in Edinburgh, ahead of his journey to Bute House to appoint his cabinet.

John Swinney said he would have a dialogue with other parties (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Mr Swinney said: “What I’m pledging myself to do is to is to engage constructively with other parties on (their) priorities to make sure we can reach conclusions that can be supported in Parliament.

“I have to be mindful of the fact that everything has to be paid for. The peak rail fares pilot has been a very, very good measure.

“It’s been very effective. We obviously have to look at the resources involved in supporting that on a permanent basis.”

He said this kind of issue would be at the “core” of dialogue with other parties.

Earlier, the Scottish Greens said peak rail fares were an “unfair tax” on workers and students.

When previous first minister Humza Yousaf brought the powersharing deal with the Greens to an end, they withdrew their confidence in him and he resigned days later.

This set events in motion which led to Mr Swinney emerging as the sole candidate for SNP leader and First Minister.

Green MSP Mark Ruskell said: “By making the scheme permanent we can ensure that even more people are able to feel its benefits and change their long-standing habits.

“The best changes are ones that help our climate and our communities while supporting household budgets, which is exactly what happens when we cut the cost of transport.”

He added: “Peak rail fares are an unfair tax on the many workers and students who do not have any choice about when they start work or go to study, that is why the Scottish Greens agreed with ministers to deliver the pilot scheme.

“During our time in Government, the Scottish Greens strongly supported the move to bring ScotRail back into public ownership.

“We must now put that to good use and ensure our rail network delivers for people and planet.”