Russian spy to be expelled from UK, says Home Secretary

By Press Association
James Cleverly was speaking in the House of Commons (Victoria Jones/PA)
A Russian spy will be expelled from the UK, the Home Secretary has said as he announced a raft of restrictions.

Moscow’s defence attache, described as an “undeclared military intelligence officer”, would be immediately excluded, while several Russian diplomatic premises would also be closed, James Cleverly said as he told MPs: “Our message to Russia is clear. Stop this illegal war, withdraw your troops from Ukraine, cease this malign activity.”

The tougher measures were the latest step in response to a “pattern of alleged Russian malign activity across the UK and Europe” in a bid to “target and dismantle Russian intelligence-gathering operations”, the Home Office said.

It comes after five people were charged over conspiring to commit espionage activities in the UK on behalf of Russia under the National Security Act, the first prosecutions of this kind under the new laws.

Speaking in the Commons on Wednesday, Mr Cleverly said: “Today, in conjunction with the Foreign Secretary, I am announcing a package of measures to make clear to Russia that we will not tolerate such apparent escalations.

“I can tell the House that we will expel the Russian defence attache, who is an undeclared military intelligence officer.

“We will remove diplomatic premises status from several Russian-owned properties in the UK, including Seacox Heath house, a Russian-owned property in Sussex, and the trade and defence section in Highgate, which we believe have been used for intelligence purposes.

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper
Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said Labour ‘wholeheartedly’ supported the move (Jeff Moore/PA)

“We are imposing new restrictions on Russian diplomatic visas, including capping the length of time Russian diplomats can spend in the UK.”

The Russian Ambassador had been summoned to relay the measures and to “reiterate that Russia’s actions will not be tolerated”, according to the Home Office.

The Kremlin would make accusations of “Russophobia” while spreading “conspiracy theories and hysteria” in the coming days, the Home Secretary warned, adding: “This is not new and the British people and the British Government will not fall for it, and will not be taken for fools by Putin’s bots, trolls and lackeys.”

The Government would “look closely to see what response Russia puts forward to see if they seek to escalate this,” he added.

“We always make sure that we protect our ability to have lines of communication with Russia, even during these most challenging of times, routes for de-escalation, of error avoidance and the avoidance of miscalculations are really important,” Mr Cleverly said.

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said Labour “wholeheartedly” supported the move, telling MPs: “We echo the Home Secretary’s strong condemnation of Russian interference and hostile activity here in the UK and throughout Europe.

“Repeatedly, we have seen a brazen disregard by Russia for the rule of law, for the UK, for our allies, for our domestic security.”

Conservative former minister Rehman Chishti questioned if the UK would bring in legislation to seize Russian assets, adding: “It’s absolutely crucial we do everything we can to cut off Putin’s finances and make sure that he pays for the reconstruction of Ukraine.”

Mr Cleverly replied: “We have absolutely made it clear, we will be incredibly imaginative, we will work hard to ensure that the regime and the people that have funded the brutal attack on Ukraine are also those that fund the rebuilding of Ukraine, and we work with our international partners to make that a reality.”