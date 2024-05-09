Forbes: I commit to progressing the rights of every community in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Forbes: I commit to progressing the rights of every community in Scotland

By Press Association
Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes addressed Scottish Green concerns about her social views (Jane Barlow/PA)
Kate Forbes has vowed to “progress” the rights of all communities in Scotland, amid concerns from the Greens about what they said are the Deputy First Minister’s “judgemental attitudes” towards social issues including abortion.

The newly-appointed Deputy First Minister spoke to journalists in Holyrood on Thursday after Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie urged her Government not to backtrack on progressive LGBT policies.

Ms Forbes, a member of the Free Church of Scotland, has previously faced criticism for her social views on gay marriage and abortion rights.

In John Swinney’s inaugural session of First Minister’s Questions (FMQs), Mr Harvie claimed many in the LGBT community are “worried” about his deputy appointment.

Speaking after FMQs, Mr Swinney was asked if he believes his deputy supports his progressive values. He replied: “Yes, she does actually.”

Ms Forbes then told journalists: “I am here to support the First Minister and together we serve all communities in Scotland as we further and progress the rights of every community in Scotland, and I look forward to doing my part in achieving the Government’s aims in that regard.

“Not just that, but when I joined Government yesterday in a clear role to support the First Minister, I signed up to collective responsibility, so I stand by the Government’s decisions and agenda to improve and progress the rights of all of Scotland’s communities.”

The First Minister also said it is “absolutely legitimate” for people to “seek reassurance”.

Scotland power sharing agreement
Scottish Green co-leader Patrick Harvie had raised concerns during FMQs (Jane Barlow/PA)

He said: “If people are feeling uneasy or anxious, we’re better airing that.

“So that I can say on the record, and the Deputy First Minister can say on the record in front of you all, that we give that reassurance and we give that comfort to people in our society, because that’s what we believe.”

In his question to the First Minister, Mr Harvie raised concerns that the “second most powerful job” in the Scottish Government has been given to someone “who has opposed LGBT people’s legal equality, expressed judgemental attitudes to abortion, and who has expressed the view that people who have families without being married are doing something wrong”.

Mr Harvie asked: “Is this the Scottish Government’s vision for the future of Scotland – taking us back to the repressive values of the 1950s?

“I’m not yet sure that the First Minister acknowledge or understands just how worried many LGBT people and others are in Scotland at the moment.”